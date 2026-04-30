Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the 'VishwaMelo' special edition magazine and a new website for the Vishwa Gujarati Samaj. The initiatives aim to promote Gujarati culture and connect the global community of Gujaratis.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 'VishwaMelo' special edition and a new website in Gandhinagar. This edition is published by the Vishwa Gujarati Samaj, highlighting Gujarati culture, language, and global achievements. This magazine offers new ideas, initiatives, sections, and updates on Gujarati organisations and communities, along with useful content for youth, women, businesses, and other sectors. The new updated website of the Vishwa Gujarati Samaj will provide a platform for Gujaratis across the world, through which better connectivity among members of the community and smoother flow of information will be ensured.

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On this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Vishwa Gujarati Samaj in preserving and promoting Gujarati culture and language. He described such initiatives as making an important contribution towards strengthening Gujarat's global identity. The newly appointed President of the Vishwa Gujarati Samaj, Bhavesh Lakhani, shared information about his vision to organise and empower the Gujarati community. On this occasion, Mahendra Shah, Sudhir Rawal, Yogesh Lakhani, Nayan Parikh, Manish Sharma, Bipin Soni and others were present.

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Set for 2026

Meanwhile, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), South Gujarat, is set to be held on 1 and 2 May 2026 at AURO University in Surat, marking a new direction in Gujarat's industrial and modern infrastructure development. The conference will particularly focus on the state's progress and investment opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, and advanced technology. (ANI)