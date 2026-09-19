A man and a woman had a narrow escape after a wild elephant charged at them on Nadukani Ghat Road. The elephant then attacked their motorcycle.

A man and a woman travelling on a motorcycle on the interstate Nadukani Ghat Road had a narrow escape on Thursday morning after a wild elephant charged at them. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM between Thenpara and Thakarappadi.

The two were travelling from the Vazikkadavu side towards Nadukani when they came face to face with the elephant while overtaking a KSRTC bus ahead of them. They stopped the motorcycle and ran to a safe distance just before the elephant charged at the vehicle.

The agitated animal then attempted to trample and destroy the motorcycle, which had fallen on the road, before moving to the roadside. A passenger on the KSRTC bus recorded the elephant attacking the motorcycle.

Traffic was disrupted for around 15 minutes as the elephant remained on the ghat road. The riders escaped without injuries. Their identities have not been disclosed.