A cleanliness drive was conducted in Ayodhya to mark PM Modi's birthday. The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' also includes a bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar, flagged off by senior leaders, to connect youth and promote public service initiatives.

Cleanliness Drive in Ayodhya Marks PM's Birthday

A massive cleanliness drive was conducted at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The drive has been organised by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Ayodhya District Panchayat President Roli Singh said a cleanliness drive was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and commemorate 25 years of his dedicated service to the constituency, state and nation. “Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also commemorates the completion of 25 years of his dedicated service--spanning his work for the constituency, the state, and the nation as a whole,” Singh said. She said that under the leadership of the Mayor, it was decided that a cleanliness drive would be the most fitting tribute to mark the occasion. Singh said that through the campaign, prayers were offered to Lord Ram for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life so that he may continue to guide the nation towards becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Kicks Off with Bike Rally

Meanwhile, a bike rally from ‘Varanasi to Vadnagar’ is being organised on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’. A bike rally will be organised from Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s karma-bhumi, to Vadnagar, his birthplace, as part of the campaign aimed at connecting youth across the journey from his workplace to his birthplace. The mobilisation of youth for the bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar begins on Thursday.

The rally will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Banners, posters and visuals symbolising Modi’s 25 years of service have been displayed at various locations across Varanasi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday night. At 10:30 am on Thursday, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath will launch the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ after offering prayers at the Vishwanath Temple.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. As part of the campaign, the ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi’ and ‘Varanasi to Vadnagar’ Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra will be flagged off simultaneously from both cities on September 17 at 9:30 AM. From Vadnagar, the yatra will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior BJP leaders.

Yatra to Cover 10 States, 40,000 Kilometres

The bike yatra will pass through 193 districts and around 1,159 villages across 10 states, covering approximately 40,000 kilometres. Around 1,000 young people from across the country are expected to participate in the yatra. The yatra is scheduled to culminate on October 7.

During the journey, participants will undertake various public-service and awareness initiatives focused on cleanliness, de-addiction, TB-free India, plastic-free India and water conservation. As part of the environmental initiative, participants will also take a pledge to nurture 25 trees every day.

The yatra will also include interactions with beneficiaries of government schemes, youth and women associated with women-empowerment initiatives, with the aim of understanding their experiences and strengthening public outreach. (ANI)