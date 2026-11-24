The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries has declared the Dear Destiny Tuesday 8 PM result, awarding a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize along with seller bonus and multi-tier rewards.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries has officially announced the results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Destiny Tuesday 8 PM draw, revealing the winning number for the coveted Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize.

Held every week on Tuesday night, the Dear Destiny draw forms part of a structured three-draw daily schedule conducted by state lottery authorities. Earlier draws scheduled for Tuesday include the Dear Shine draw held at 1:00 PM and the Dear Prestige draw held at 6:00 PM.

Daily Schedule of Nagaland State Draws

The state lottery framework operates on a daily routine designed to host draws at three fixed times each day. On Tuesdays, the daily schedule opens with the Dear Shine draw, which takes place at 1:00 PM. This mid-day draw provides the initial set of state results for the day.

The schedule continues into the evening with the Dear Prestige draw conducted at 6:00 PM. The daily sequence concludes with the Dear Destiny 8 PM draw, which serves as the final weekly Tuesday evening draw organised by state authorities.

Jackpot Winner and Prize Breakdown

The top payout of Rs 1 Crore went to the single top jackpot winner of the night. Tickets for the draw are priced at Rs 6 each. Alongside the Rs 1 Crore grand prize, the winning ticket seller receives a dedicated bonus of Rs 5 Lakhs for distributing the jackpot ticket. Organisers also awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 to matching ticket holders who met the official criteria.

How to Claim the Prize and Verification Rules

To collect rewards, claim forms must be submitted alongside valid photo identification documents including Aadhaar and PAN card details. These identity credentials are essential for verifying the claimant's identity before any payout can be authorised.

Applicable regulations dictate that Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) applies to winnings before disbursement. Payouts for high-value tiers require detailed verification by state lottery officials prior to disbursement to ensure all administrative guidelines and official procedures are fully met.