CJP member Abhijeet Dipke accused Delhi Police of mental torture during his detention, alleging they lied about his grandmother's death to coerce a confession. He was detained ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

'Delhi Police Mentally Torturing Me and My Family' Recounting the moments he was pressured to sign documents in the middle of the night, Dipke labelled the police's claims regarding his grandmother's passing as a "lie" designed to extract a confession. "That is such a lie! They are just taking the moral high ground. They came to me at 3:30 AM with an arrest paper to say, 'Your grandmother has passed away; we don't want you to stay here, so sign this arrest paper.' I told them I wouldn't sign. Then they said I had to sign, and I should call my parents. I asked them, 'Why should I call my parents at 3:30 AM?' They kept me in custody all day; they didn't tell me where I was kept, what police station I was in, or what part of the country I was in. I didn't know, my parents didn't know, and my lawyers didn't know. They didn't tell anyone all day. And at 3:30 AM, they deliberately wanted me to call my parents and stress them out. They wanted me to give them the shock that I would be in jail for a long time. Delhi Police was mentally torturing not just me but my family too. Did Delhi Police inform my family where I was kept? Did Delhi Police tell my parents which jail or police station I was in? If they didn't, why didn't they tell them? Don't they have humanity?" Dipke told reporters. 'You Cannot Trap Me Like This' Dipke also addressed his refusal to sign papers that accused him of disturbing public peace, maintaining that the entire process was an attempt to entrap him without legal counsel. "They were asking me to sign this paper and claimed that the paper says I was disturbing the peace of the country by protesting. I asked them, 'When did you permit me to protest? You just picked me up from the plane; I will not sign this paper.' They said I had to sign it. I said, 'You cannot trap me like this. I am an educated person; I will not sign any paper until my lawyer arrives," Dipke said. 'Entire Country is Under a Dictatorship' The founder of the CJP as a movement further escalated his critique of the central government, alleging that state machinery is being misused to protect specific officials at the cost of democratic rights. "We have been asking the police this for a long time. They keep saying there is no permission. So tell us today when you will allow the protest. If you do not tell us today, we will declare the date ourselves, and if Delhi Police wants to arrest us, then let them arrest us. I am not going to step back. We are not going to step back if you keep us in for 10 days, one month, or even one year. This is too much now; the entire country is under a dictatorship. Just to save one Gyanesh Kumar, they have arrested journalists, detained students, and are beating students. They have beaten the opposition MPs; yesterday, John Brittas, an MP, was brutally beaten. To save one Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have descended into hooliganism. If they want to do hooliganism, let them do it, but we are the people who follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar. They fought for the independence of the country, and we will fight to end the dictatorship," Dipke added. CJP Members Released by Court A Delhi Executive Magistrate court ordered the release of three CJP members, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The three leaders have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next year as a condition of their release, according to their advocate. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Abhijeet Dipke on Monday levelled scathing allegations of "mental torture" against the Delhi Police, accusing the force of harassing both him and his family during his recent detention. Speaking out against his treatment in custody, Dipke described the police’s actions as a calculated attempt to exert psychological pressure.Recounting the moments he was pressured to sign documents in the middle of the night, Dipke labelled the police's claims regarding his grandmother's passing as a "lie" designed to extract a confession. "That is such a lie! They are just taking the moral high ground. They came to me at 3:30 AM with an arrest paper to say, 'Your grandmother has passed away; we don't want you to stay here, so sign this arrest paper.' I told them I wouldn't sign. Then they said I had to sign, and I should call my parents. I asked them, 'Why should I call my parents at 3:30 AM?' They kept me in custody all day; they didn't tell me where I was kept, what police station I was in, or what part of the country I was in. I didn't know, my parents didn't know, and my lawyers didn't know. They didn't tell anyone all day. And at 3:30 AM, they deliberately wanted me to call my parents and stress them out. They wanted me to give them the shock that I would be in jail for a long time. Delhi Police was mentally torturing not just me but my family too. Did Delhi Police inform my family where I was kept? Did Delhi Police tell my parents which jail or police station I was in? If they didn't, why didn't they tell them? Don't they have humanity?" Dipke told reporters.Dipke also addressed his refusal to sign papers that accused him of disturbing public peace, maintaining that the entire process was an attempt to entrap him without legal counsel. "They were asking me to sign this paper and claimed that the paper says I was disturbing the peace of the country by protesting. I asked them, 'When did you permit me to protest? You just picked me up from the plane; I will not sign this paper.' They said I had to sign it. I said, 'You cannot trap me like this. I am an educated person; I will not sign any paper until my lawyer arrives," Dipke said.The founder of the CJP as a movement further escalated his critique of the central government, alleging that state machinery is being misused to protect specific officials at the cost of democratic rights. "We have been asking the police this for a long time. They keep saying there is no permission. So tell us today when you will allow the protest. If you do not tell us today, we will declare the date ourselves, and if Delhi Police wants to arrest us, then let them arrest us. I am not going to step back. We are not going to step back if you keep us in for 10 days, one month, or even one year. This is too much now; the entire country is under a dictatorship. Just to save one Gyanesh Kumar, they have arrested journalists, detained students, and are beating students. They have beaten the opposition MPs; yesterday, John Brittas, an MP, was brutally beaten. To save one Gyanesh Kumar, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have descended into hooliganism. If they want to do hooliganism, let them do it, but we are the people who follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar. They fought for the independence of the country, and we will fight to end the dictatorship," Dipke added.A Delhi Executive Magistrate court ordered the release of three CJP members, Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into preventive custody by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The three leaders have been directed not to indulge in any activity that may breach peace and tranquillity for the next year as a condition of their release, according to their advocate. (ANI)