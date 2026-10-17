Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke, detained by Delhi Police under preventive detention ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally, will be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate. His counsel raised concerns about his location.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in national capital, will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station around 12:00 PM on Saturday, his legal counsel said.

In a post shared on social media platform X, advocate Ratna Singh said, "He will be produced before SEM Mandir Marg PS around 12PM."

Police placed Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

Multiple FIRs for Prohibitory Order Violations

Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs for violations of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi during protests on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

According to police officials, despite repeated announcements asking people not to assemble, a crowd gathered around Connaught Place. FIRs will be registered for violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said, adding that action would also be taken against repeat offenders.

The action comes after protesters took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday amid heightened security. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also gathered to stage a Tiranga rally, directing their protest against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The "Lehra Do Tiranga" march was called by the CJP on October 16.

Apart from Dipke, several student and political activists were detained during the demonstrations. These included All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was detained near Mandi House. More than 150 demonstrators were also taken into custody.

Details on Activist's Detention

The latest case against Dipke is separate from an earlier preventive case in which he was detained on October 10 while travelling on a flight. In that case, he was required to execute a bond undertaking to maintain peace for one year.

Meanwhile, CJP's Ratna Singh alleged in a post on X that Dipke's location remained unknown following his arrest and that his lawyers had not been able to meet him.

Security Beefed Up Amid Protests

Central Park was closed for two days, with heavy barricading and the deployment of paramilitary forces in the area amid heightened security arrangements.

The developments come amid continued protests by Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission's SIR exercise and its handling of the electoral process. (ANI)