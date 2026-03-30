Chief Justice of India Surya Kant virtually inaugurated the new District Court Complex in Kargil, Ladakh. He termed it a transformative step for equal justice in remote areas. LG Vinai Kumar Saxena also attended the event, reaffirming his support.

In a significant step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure in the remote and strategically important region of Ladakh, the new District Court Complex at Kargil was inaugurated on Sunday by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, through virtual mode from Leh due to inclement weather conditions.

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According to an official release, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; and Mohd Yousuf Wani, Administrative Judge for District Kargil, along with other judges and senior officials. The programme commenced with the National Song and the National Anthem, followed by a detailed 3D presentation showcasing the modern facilities and infrastructure of the newly constructed judicial complex at Kurbathang.

CJI on Equal Access to Justice

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant described the strengthening of judicial infrastructure in remote regions like Ladakh as a transformative step towards ensuring equal access to justice for all citizens. He emphasised that such initiatives reflect the commitment of the Indian judiciary to make the Constitution meaningful and accessible in every corner of the country, including geographically challenging regions, the release stated.

Remembering Kargil's Sacrifices, Strengthening Institutions

Recalling the historic significance of Kargil, the Chief Justice referred to the sacrifices made during the Kargil War, noting that places like Tiger Hill and Tololing have become enduring symbols of courage and national resolve. He stated that while the nation remembers Kargil for its sacrifices, it must also strengthen institutions in the region during times of peace.

The Chief Justice further noted that establishing modern judicial infrastructure in remote areas helps ensure that justice remains accessible even when geography poses challenges, particularly in regions where harsh winters and difficult terrain often affect connectivity.

LG Commits to Enhancing Governance

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the inauguration of the District Court Complex marks a major milestone in strengthening the rule of law and institutional infrastructure in Ladakh. He added that the Union Territory administration remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance governance and access to justice in the region.

Dignitaries and Local Leaders in Attendance

Among the dignitaries present were Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, Dr. Mohd Jaffar Akhoon; Deputy Commissioner Kargil; Superintendent of Police Kargil; Chief Engineer of Project Vijayak; Commander of 121 Infantry Brigade Kargil; and other senior officers, the release noted.

A 'Historic' Moment for Kargil's Legal Fraternity

President Bar Association Kargil, Riyaz Ahmad Khan, along with members of the Bar, also attended the ceremony. He termed the occasion historic for Kargil and stated that the inauguration fulfils a long-pending demand of the legal fraternity and the people of the district.

The new District Court Complex is expected to significantly enhance judicial infrastructure and strengthen the justice delivery system in this border district of Ladakh, bringing justice services closer to the people of the region. (ANI)