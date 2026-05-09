Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers spend hours idling outside hospitals, schools, and offices, often with little opportunity to rest or rehydrate. For those stationed outside hospitals, in particular, the wait is much longer, no matter the weather.

As the summer heat intensifies across Bengaluru, the city's outdoor workforce faces the brunt of soaring temperatures. Heat stress is not a minor inconvenience; prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially without proper hydration, can cause fatigue, dizziness, and in severe cases, heatstroke or sunstroke. Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers spend hours idling outside hospitals, schools, and offices, often with little opportunity to rest or rehydrate. For those stationed outside hospitals, in particular, the wait is much longer, no matter the weather. Traffic wardens stand through the afternoon glare, keeping the city moving. For all of them, a glass of water can feel like a small mercy.

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Recognizing the physical toll this season takes on the workforce, community initiatives have begun popping up to offer immediate relief. Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road has set up a refreshment station at their pickup pavilion this May to offer cool drinks (buttermilk and lemon juice) to auto and cab drivers, traffic wardens, patient attenders, and bystanders navigating the summer heat.

Ms. Nayana Pai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, commented:

“At Manipal, our commitment to community care extends beyond our patients. We recognize the invaluable contribution of those who ensure seamless access to healthcare, and we believe it is our responsibility to give back and support their well-being, especially during extreme heat.”

The impact of this initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Recipients have expressed their gratitude and look forward to its continued presence. Ravi, an auto driver, noted, “This time, the summer heat is unbearable, but we have no choice. We try to keep ourselves hydrated as we work.” Another cab driver, Krishna, thanked Manipal Hospitals and noted, “We are aware that hydration is very important, but our line of work poses a lot of challenges. We thank the hospital and other groups who are doing their bit to support us as we continue our duty to keep the city moving.”

Through this ongoing effort, the hospital hopes that this initiative inspires similar actions and underscores the importance of collective responsibility during challenging times.