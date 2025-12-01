Presiding for the first time, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said citizens look to parliament to guide the nation. He credited Indian democracy for his rise from humble beginnings and urged members to be exemplary leaders.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, on Monday said that citizens look upto the parliament to guide the nation. Thanking members, who felicitated him for presiding over the proceedings of the House for the first time since his election as Chairman in September, Radhakrishnan, said that a person can rise from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life only in a democracy.

"Citizens look up to the parliament, the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation. Great Tamil saintly poet Thiruvalluvar teaches us: speak only words that are useful and meaningful, and avoid those that do not serve the interest of society," the Chairman said. "As mentioned by many members, my humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India to New Delhi, the national capital of India. It's the remarkable power of our democracy. Only in democracy a person can rise from the humblest begining to high positions in public life.. This makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the chair. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the mother of democracy," he added.

Radhakrishnan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and leaders of various parties for their warm wishes and support. "It is my honour and privilege to serve Bharat Mata, and I thank you for electing me as Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha," he said.

Radhakrishnan noted that only in a vibrant democracy can an individual from humble beginnings rise to the highest constitutional offices. He said the Chair has been adorned by "the finest and most distinguished sons of the soil, whose intellect, dignity, and commitment to parliamentary democracy remain an enduring legacy."

Referring to the recently celebrated 76th Constitution Day, Radhakrishnan highlighted the importance of safeguarding the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. He urged members to act as "exemplary leaders" who uphold these constitutional ideals so every citizen, regardless of caste, creed, language, religion, or region, feels secure in the motherland.

Radhakrishnan shared that within days of assuming office, he held meetings with floor leaders, stressing that "the nation looks to the Rajya Sabha for mature deliberations on policies shaping India's future." He reminded members that their "dharma is to work with commitment and fulfil the people's rightful aspirations."

PM Modi congratulates new Chairman

In his remarks earlier in the day, PM Modi said Radhakrishnan's longstanding commitment to public welfare serves as an inspiration for all who value service to society. "On behalf of the House and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, offer my greetings, and convey my best wishes. I also assure you that all the Hon'ble Members of this Upper House will always uphold the dignity of this esteemed institution and will remain ever mindful of maintaining your dignity as well. This is my firm assurance to you," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the Chairman's leadership will further enrich the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman's life of social service

The Prime Minister noted that the Chairman hails from a farmer's family and has devoted his entire life to social service. "Social service has been his constant identity. Politics was only one aspect, the spirit of service remained at the core of his life's work," PM Modi said.

Reflecting on the Chairman's extensive public career, the Prime Minister highlighted his achievements in transforming the Coir Board into a historically high-performing institution. He also acknowledged his dedicated service as Governor and Lieutenant Governor in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Puducherry respectively.

The Prime Minister especially praised his deep engagement with tribal communities in Jharkhand, often travelling to remote villages and staying overnight in small settlements to understand people's needs. "Your spirit of service only grew even while holding the office of Governor," he remarked. (ANI)