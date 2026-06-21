The CISF is set to expand its security cover to five more prisons in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Kathua, Jammu, Anantnag, Kupwara, and Baramulla, to create a standardized and professional security architecture for high-risk inmates.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is likely to provide security cover at the high security prison in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as district jails in Jammu, Anantnag, Kupwara, and Baramulla.

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As per the CISF, the "plans are under consideration" as the expansion in security cover to these correctional Centres aimed at creating a standardized and professional security architecture across the prison network of the erstwhile state. The deployment assumes significance in view of the complex security challenges associated with high-security prisons, which house inmates involved in terrorism-related and other serious offences.

Building on Previous Success

"In a significant development for internal security in Jammu and Kashmir, the CISF is set to further expand its presence in the Union Territory's correctional facilities, building upon the success of its deployment at Central Jail Srinagar and Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu," the CISF said in a statement. "Encouraged by the effectiveness of the current deployment, plans are under consideration for extending CISF security cover to additional correctional facilities across Jammu and Kashmir, including High Security Prison Mahanpur (Kathua), District Jail Jammu, District Jail Anantnag, District Jail Kupwara, and District Jail Baramulla," it said.

The CISF was inducted at Central Jail Srinagar on October 3, 2023 and at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal on October 19, 2023. Since then, the force said, it has been responsible for securing both the inner and outer perimeters of these sensitive facilities through a combination of trained manpower, modern surveillance systems, and strict access control measures.

DG's Review Spurs Expansion Plans

The idea for the security expansion at these correctional centres comes days after CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan visited Central Jail Srinagar on June 8 and reviewed the security arrangements there. During the visit, as per the CISF, Ranjan held detailed discussions with prison authorities, reviewed operational preparedness, and assessed the effectiveness of the existing security architecture. He further emphasised the importance of maintaining a vigilant and technology-enabled security framework to address evolving threats and ensure the integrity of correctional institutions.

Proposed Technological Upgrades

The DG also reviewed a series of technological upgrades being planned to further strengthen prison security. These include the integration of AI-enabled CCTV systems and advanced video analytics for real-time monitoring and anomaly detection, unified command-and-control systems integrating surveillance and access control data, enhanced intelligence-led monitoring mechanisms, and specialized training in behavioural analysis, inmate profiling, and anti-sabotage measures.

Robust Security Model Implementation

The proposed expansion and ongoing modernization efforts reflect CISF's growing role in strengthening internal security through professional, technology-driven security solutions. The move follows the successful implementation of CISF's Internal Security Duty (ISD) model at the two high-security prisons, where the force has established a robust, technology-driven security framework aimed at preventing security breaches, curbing contraband smuggling, and strengthening overall prison management.

Advanced Screening and Surveillance

Prior to CISF deployment, prison authorities frequently faced attempts to smuggle communication devices, SIM cards, narcotics, and other prohibited items into jail premises through innovative and constantly evolving methods. To counter such threats, the CISF said it has introduced a multi-layered security framework leveraging advanced screening and surveillance technologies. This includes deployment of Non-Linear Junction Detectors (NLJD) capable of detecting concealed electronic circuits, Dual-View X-Ray Baggage Inspection Systems (X-BIS) for baggage screening, and Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs) at all access points.

Strengthened Perimeter Security

The force further said it has also effectively addressed incidents involving the throwing of contraband over prison walls--a common method used by criminal networks to pass prohibited items to inmates. To tackle this challenge, the CISF has strengthened perimeter security through the deployment of Mobile Bullet Proof Vehicles (MBPVs) and round-the-clock Quick Reaction Team (QRT) patrols, resulting in a significant reduction in such incidents.

Uncompromising Access Control

A key component of the CISF security model, the force claim, is its uncompromising access control system. "Every individual entering or leaving the prison premises--including inmates, visitors, jail staff, service providers, and security personnel--is subjected to thorough screening and verification procedures, minimizing the possibility of security breaches and internal collusion," it added. (ANI)