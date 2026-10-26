CISF and SBI organized a ceremony in New Delhi to provide financial aid and welfare support to the families of four personnel who died in the line of duty on September 29, 2026, reaffirming their commitment to the bereaved families.

CISF and SBI Financial Assistance Ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in association with the State Bank of India (SBI), organised a cheque felicitation ceremony at CISF Headquarters on Monday in the national capital to facilitate financial assistance and welfare benefits for the families of four CISF personnel who died on 29 September 2026 while serving at CISF Unit SHEP Sewa-II. The ceremony was attended by Praveer Ranjan, Director General, CISF; Vijay Prakash, ADG (Headquarters), CISF; and Binita Thakur, ADG (Airport Sector), CISF. Senior SBI officials present included Harinath Mishra, Advisor, SBI; Ajit Poddar, General Manager, SBI; and Suchitra Jain, DGM, SBI.

Details of Financial Support and Welfare

The four deceased personnel were Assistant Commandant/Executive Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI/Executive Lachman Singh, Constable/GD Md. Rafiq, and Constable/GD Sanjeev Kumar. According to the CISF, each family was given ₹ 1 crore under Personal Accident Insurance (PAI); ₹10 lakh under Group Term Life Insurance (GTLI); ₹20 lakh from the CISF Risk Fund for the next of kin; ₹5 lakh from the CISF Risk Fund for the parents; ₹35,000 towards funeral expenses; and ₹25 lakh in ex-gratia assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) The total value of the above financial assistance is ₹1.6 crore per family, including the MHA ex-gratia amount pending release. The pension cases of all four personnel have been submitted to the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO), New Delhi, for processing.

Commitment to Bereaved Families

During the ceremony, senior CISF and SBI officials interacted with the bereaved families and reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating the settlement of admissible financial benefits. CISF reiterated its commitment to the welfare of the families and assured continued assistance in resolving pending financial and pension-related matters. Eligible dependants may also be considered for compassionate appointment in accordance with the applicable rules. The initiative reflects the coordination between CISF and SBI to facilitate insurance claims and other welfare benefits for the families of deceased personnel. (ANI)