Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Opposition for criticising the VB-G RAM G Act, accusing Congress leaders of spreading misinformation and urging them to close their 'shop of lies' and support the welfare reform.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan countered the Opposition's criticism of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) Act, accusing Congress leaders of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary confusion around the legislation, stating that it is not "Gandhi's truth".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chouhan Accuses Congress of Misinformation

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chouhan defended the intent of the VB-G RAM G act, stating that the scheme promotes coordinated efforts between farmers and labourers at the grassroot level. "If our labourer brothers and sisters and farmers work together, what's wrong with that? I would like to urge once again, Rahul ji and Kharge ji, that this kind of lie doesn't suit you," Chouhan said.

He urged the Opposition to refrain from what he termed a "shop of lies" and misrepresentation of facts.

Referring to statements and online posts by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Chouhan asked, "AI-generated photos are being posted to spread misinformation. Is this right in a democracy? Why are you posting AI-generated photos? Aren't you getting support from the people?"

He further called on the Opposition, stating, "I would like to urge once again that they close down this shop of lies."

"This is not Gandhi's truth; this is a mockery of the truth. I've heard of movements and campaigns, but 'Sangram', what kind of terminology is this?" he added, referring to the Congress's nationwide "Bachao MNREGA" campaign.

Defending the New Act

Chouhan further stressed that Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, persons with disabilities and the poor remain at the core of the government's employment commitment.

Highlighting the rural context, Chouhan noted that over 85 per cent of Indian farmers are small and marginal cultivators who require additional support during sowing and harvesting seasons. He said the proposed law empowers gram panchayats to take decisions based on local needs, ensuring transparency and decentralised planning.

The Union Minister said the Act will be enforced within six months due to the transition period and till then MNREGA will remain in force.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's absence during parliamentary debates on the issue.

Chouhan further appealed to the Opposition to "Understand the truth and support it" instead of politicising welfare reforms. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)