Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in "drama" over the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and alleging that the Congress MP was unaware of even the name of the legislation.

In a post on X, Chouhan shared a clip from Rahul Gandhi's address at the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress. In the video shared by Chouhan, Rahul Gandhi is heard saying that he does not know the name of the new Act.

'Congress staging drama over Act'

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader, Chouhan wrote that extensive discussions on the Bill took place late into the night in both Houses of Parliament, with active participation from both the ruling side and the Opposition, while the nation closely followed the debate. He alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was absent during these discussions and accused the Congress of now staging a "drama" over the legislation despite Rahul Gandhi's apparent unfamiliarity with it. "What a fountain of wisdom Rahul ji is! VB - On Shri Ram ji, there were hours of discussion late into the night in both Houses. The ruling side and opposition engaged in serious debate on every aspect. The country was watching, listening. But at that time, the Leader of the Opposition was busy on a foreign tour. Now, the Congress is putting on a drama of struggle over the Act, even though the Leader of the Opposition himself doesn't yet know even the name of the bill," the 'X' post from Shivraj Chouhan said.

Chouhan mocks Rahul's 'day labourer' stunt

Chouhan further mocked Rahul Gandhi's recent public appearances, referring to reports that he had taken part in manual labour. In a sarcastic remark, he said that Rahul Gandhi was seen being guided on how to tie a gamchha and use a spade, and took another dig at what he called the Congress leader's "sharp intellect," asserting that such wisdom would ensure the party's future welfare. "I hear that yesterday, Rahul ji even became a day labourer for a day; someone else was tying the gamchha on him, and Kharge ji was explaining how to even pick up the spade. Blessed are you, Rahul ji, and blessed is your 'sharp intellect'! With the support of this very wondrous wisdom of yours, the ultimate welfare of the Congress is assured," the 'X' post said.

About the VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and for removing the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states. (ANI)