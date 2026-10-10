Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the opposition of plotting 'anarchy' with 'foreign powers' after NDA's by-election victories. Amid protests in Delhi, he targeted Rahul Gandhi as police detained hundreds of activists, some directly from their flights.

Hailing the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the recent by-elections, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing it of attempting to unleash "anarchy on the streets" with the backing of "foreign powers" after failing to win the public's trust at the ballot box.

Chouhan Accuses Opposition of Spreading 'Anarchy'

Chouhan asserted that the electorate has reaffirmed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation. "In yesterday's by-elections, whether in Bengal, Assam, or Puducherry, the BJP and NDA achieved a magnificent victory. The public mandate has made it clear: the people are saying that our resolve is to build a developed India, and we will do it. We are determined to achieve it and will continue to do so," Chouhan said.

Targeting the opposition parties, the Union Minister alleged that their persistent electoral defeats have driven them to undermine democratic institutions. "On one hand, the public stands with PM Modi for development and the creation of a developed India; on the other, the opposition is frustrated and despondent. They cannot win in the electoral arena or earn the public's trust. Consequently, they are attempting to spread anarchy on the streets, undermining constitutional institutions, conspiring to erode faith in democracy, and tearing the Constitution to shreds," he stated.

He further alleged, "The opposition is not doing this alone; they are acting with the support of foreign forces. However, the public has made its stance clear: we stand with development and with PM Modi."

'Rahul Gandhi supports foreigners'

Reacting sharply to the ongoing demonstrations in the national capital, Chouhan termed the protest a calculated attempt to destabilise the country, taking direct aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "This is an attempt to create and spread anarchy, a conspiracy by the opposition. I am appalled by their attitude: showing kindness to outsiders while oppressing their own people. They want anarchy to spread in our country because they cannot win otherwise; they are willing to stoop so low just to gain power," the Union Minister said.

"They resent the progress of our entrepreneurs. Rahul Gandhi supports foreigners; this has become the true character of the Congress and the opposition. It is a conspiracy to weaken the country," Chouhan added.

Delhi Police Detain Protesters, Activists

On a day that various organisations led by the CJP have called for protests against the Election Commission, Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that there was no legal sanction for the protest.' CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

In the Video, Dipke is heard alleging," So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.

Delhi Police on Saturday said it had detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures. "Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said. Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital. (ANI)

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