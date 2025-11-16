Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a state-wide anti-drug campaign, 'Chitta Mukt Himachal', with a walkathon. He warned of strict action against heroin sellers and called for a 'people's movement' to protect the youth.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in a walkathon organised as part of the anti-drug campaign, 'Chitta Mukt Himachal'. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sukhu said that the state government will take strict action against those who sell drugs in the coming months.

"The government and police have launched this public campaign from November 15th, under which we aim to create a Chitta-free Himachal. I want to warn those selling Chitta (Heroin) that the government will take strict action against them in the coming months. Through such events, we are fulfilling our responsibility to protect our young generation... Every person in society must join this movement, and you will certainly see the strict steps we take in the future to eliminate Chitta," the Chief Minister said.

State-wide Campaign Kicks Off with Walkathon

Chief Minister Sukhu launched a major state-wide anti-drug campaign against synthetic narcotics, especially chitta (heroin), by flagging off a 3-km walkathon at Shimla's Ridge. The initiative marks the beginning of what the government is calling a "people's movement" to eradicate drugs from the state. Students and young participants joined the walkathon in large numbers.

CM Sukhu said the government and police would work jointly to mobilise communities across Himachal Pradesh. "We have today launched a people's movement... We must remove chitta and build a new drug-free Himachal," he said. He added that the campaign would be expanded to all districts.

"Every person in society must join this movement... You will soon see tough steps to eliminate chitta," the CM said.

A Collective Fight and a Message to the Nation

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari said the CM's direction was a clear message for a collective fight against synthetic drugs. "The Chief Minister has given a clear message that we must fight chitta across the state... This cannot be fought by the police or government alone," he said.

He added, "This is a message for the entire country that Himachal has united against chitta," said Tiwari.

Protecting Youth and Tackling Trafficking

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said protecting the youth from drugs was a top priority. "The government's priority is to keep youth away from drugs... We want to sensitise young people and parents," he said.

He also warned about cross-border drug trafficking. "Chitta and heroin enter India by crossing international borders... We must act as a shield for our youth," said Dharmani. (ANI)