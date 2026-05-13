Sacred offerings were brought to Srirangam temple for the Chithirai festival. The festival also saw Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai River in Madurai, while a grand chariot festival was held at Uyyakondan Thirumalai Temple.

Ceremonial garments and sacred offerings were brought from the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple for Lord Namperumal and Goddess Ranganayaki at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple on Wednesday as part of the annual Chithirai festival celebrations. The ongoing Chithirai festival at Srirangam commenced on May 6 with the ceremonial flag hoisting and has since witnessed daily processions of Namperumal on various vahanams.

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Earlier this month, thousands of devotees gathered along the banks of the Vaigai River in Madurai to witness the ceremonial entry of Lord Kallazhagar as part of the annual Chithirai Festival, a key cultural and religious event in the state. Lord Kallazhagar entered the Vaigai River in Madurai, marking one of the most significant moments of the Chithirai festival, which draws large gatherings of devotees from across the region.

Grand Chariot Festival at Uyyakondan Thirumalai Temple

Earlier in March, a grand temple chariot festival (Therottam) of the Uyyakondan Thirumalai Ujjivanathar Temple, the 67th among the revered Thevara Paadal Petra Sthalams, was held with great devotion and enthusiasm. Large numbers of devotees gathered to pull the chariot amid the sounds of traditional Kailaya instruments, reflecting deep-rooted cultural traditions.

The temple is historically significant as the place where Lord Shiva is believed to have restored life to Markandeya and is revered as a sacred site where the deity blesses devotees with salvation. It is one of the 274 Paadal Petra Sthalams praised in Thevaram hymns by saints Appar, Sundarar, and Thirugnanasambandar.

The devotees participated in large numbers, pulling the chariot through the streets with great fervour, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Kailaya instruments and traditional women's Kolattam dances.

The Chithirai Festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique blend of devotion, pageantry, and community participation associated with the event. (ANI)