Union Minister Chirag Paswan expresses openness to an NDA alliance for UP Assembly polls but warns that his party, LJP (RV), will contest all 403 seats independently if a consensus on seat-sharing fails to materialize.

Chirag Paswan Signals Readiness for UP Assembly Polls

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has stated that his party is open to forging an alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but made it clear that if a consensus is not reached, the party will field its own candidates on all 403 seats. Speaking to reporters, Paswan emphasised that while formal discussions regarding seat-sharing have not yet begun, he hopes for a positive outcome within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "Formal discussions regarding an alliance have not yet begun. If a consensus is reached within an alliance—which is what we hope for—and things proceed accordingly, that would be a positive development. However, I want to be very clear: I am part of an alliance at the central level," Paswan said.

Past Electoral Track Record

Highlighting his party's track record across different states, the Union Minister noted that LJP (RV) has contested both as an alliance partner and independently depending on the political landscape. "In Bihar, I am in an alliance with the NDA. We also contested the elections in Jharkhand as part of an alliance. I have MLAs there; meanwhile, Nagaland serves as an example where I contested the election without any alliance, and I currently have two MLAs in Nagaland. If an alliance cannot be formed, then the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will likely field its own candidates for all 403 seats," he added.

Critique of Opposition Strategy

Paswan Questions Akhilesh Yadav's Election Stance

Taking a sharp dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his reported remarks about not contesting the assembly elections, Paswan questioned whether the former UP Chief Minister was fearing defeat. "I found this quite unusual. As a leader, you have to lead from the front. It is your responsibility to act like a commander who leads and guides soldiers on the battlefield, rather than sitting in a palace and watching them fight... Akhilesh ji's statement that he will not contest the election but will take the oath is somewhat surprising. Is he afraid of defeat or concerned about his party's performance?" the Union Minister said.

Refuting Opposition Narratives

Further targeting the opposition's campaign strategy, Paswan claimed that the false narratives built during the general elections would not hold ground in the assembly polls. "In the Lok Sabha elections, they secured votes by spreading lies and claiming that the Constitution and reservation were under threat. But now they seem worried that voters may not support them in the Assembly elections, as happened in Maharashtra," Paswan remarked.