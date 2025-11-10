Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan announced his goal to enter Bihar state politics by 2030 and contest to become an MLA. He said he is fulfilling his duties at the Centre but will focus on Bihar, unlike his father.

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar Politics Speaking with ANI, Chirag Paswan said, "So now I wanted to come in this election only. I had also said that I want to come back to Bihar. My reason for coming to politics is Bihar... I am fulfilling my responsibility at the Centre--that's the reason I am here. I see myself free from this responsibility by 2030. Unlike my father, who was very clear about wanting to remain at the Centre and, given the opportunity, never wished to return to the state setup.""I have my own path. Either I share the symbol or contest my own election, you need to give time to your own election and work for it. What I was working on earlier was negotiation. Honestly, I wanted it. But by 2030, you'll see me as a Vidhayak in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha," he said.Earlier, while speaking with ANI, Paswan stressed his current focus is on strengthening his party's candidates. He expressed a strong commitment to prioritising Bihar's development over the next four to five years."I have always maintained that I want to focus more on Bihar. I wanted to contest the Bihar elections, but the prolonged negotiations shifted my priority to focusing on the candidates of my party. In the next four to five years, I will try to focus on Bihar even more," he said when asked about why he is not contesting polls in Bihar. Party History and Recent Electoral Success Further, in 2014, LJP joined NDA, where Paswan once again held key ministeries under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.Following the death of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020, tensions emerged between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras over the party's leadership and control. Subsequently, five of the six LJP Lok Sabha MPs sided with Paras, choosing him as their leader the same year.In June 2021, the party formally split into two factions: the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras. While Pashupati Paras was part of the National Democratic Alliance in the 2020 Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan contested the election independently and parted ways with the NDA.Chirag Paswan later rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where his party achieved a clean sweep, winning all five seats it contested in Bihar. In contrast, Paras did not contest the polls. Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Meanwhile, Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district. Second Phase: Past Results and Key Contests Of these 122 assembly constituencies, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.Compared to the 2015 elections, the BJP's tally in these constituencies dropped to 36, while the grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD, and Congress, won 80 seats.In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats.The phase will also decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). (ANI) 