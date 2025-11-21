LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan credited his party's strong organisational groundwork across Bihar for the NDA's landslide victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. He said their grassroots outreach energized voters, boosting the alliance's vote share.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday credited the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 to the strong organisational groundwork laid by his party across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LJP(RV)'s Role in NDA's Victory

Addressing a press conference, Paswan said that the LJP(RV) systematically built its structure in every district of Bihar, ensuring deep grassroots outreach that contributed to the impressive NDA performance. He stated that the expanded presence of LJP(RV) played a significant role in energising voters and strengthening the alliance's overall vote share. "The party set up the organisation in all districts of Bihar, and as a result, in the 2025 elections, such a massive victory was registered by the NDA," Paswan said.

Highlighting the enthusiasm reported by NDA legislators after the elections, he said, "If you speak with MLAs of the NDA, they will tell you that they received a really high vote share. The reason behind this is the consistent work done over the last five years."

Party's Growth and Future Outlook

Paswan noted that the LJP(RV) had made substantial progress since the 2020 Bihar elections, significantly improving its performance despite a limited number of seats. "In these five years, the party further increased its vote share from the 2020 elections. This time, we contested in just 29 seats but still achieved 5% vote share. This reflects a constant growth of LJP(RV)," he said.

He added that the party's rising support base is evidence of people's trust in its policies, leadership and development-first approach. Paswan reiterated that LJP(RV) will continue strengthening its cadre and public connect to contribute more robustly to the NDA's governance.

Bihar Election 2025 Results

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats. (ANI)