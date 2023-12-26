Chilling fog descends on Delhi; flight, train schedules affected (WATCH)

Across various areas like India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar, dense fog veiled the surroundings, reducing visibility significantly. In response to the intensified cold wave, residents sought shelter in night shelters throughout the city.

The residents of Delhi on Tuesday (December 26) woke up to a thick blanket of fog, marking a drop in temperatures to nearly 7 degrees Celsius. The consequential low visibility caused delays for approximately 30 flights at the Delhi airport, including both domestic and international flights, as per officials.

This foggy weather also impacted as many as 14 trains in the Northern Zone of the Indian Railways, contributing to a series of delays. Across various areas like India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Anand Vihar, dense fog veiled the surroundings, reducing visibility significantly. In response to the intensified cold wave, residents sought shelter in night shelters throughout the city.

Satellite imagery from the weather office portrayed the widespread expanse of fog over regions including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Areas in Uttar Pradesh like Moradabad and Kanpur experienced near-zero visibility due to thick fog, prompting people to gather around fires to keep warm.

In response to the weather conditions, the Delhi airport released an advisory, highlighting potential disruptions for flights that aren't CAT III compliant. The CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) plays a crucial role during low visibility for safe landings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of dense fog in the Northwest and adjoining Central India for the upcoming three days. Predictions indicate foggy conditions persisting from December 29 to December 30, accompanied by a further dip in minimum temperatures.

Moreover, IMD has issued a warning for dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh from December 25 to December 27, emphasizing the need for caution during morning hours in these regions.

