    Poonch Civilian Deaths: 3 senior officers taken off posts as Army probes torture claims

    Three officers, including a Brigadier, a Colonel, and a Lieutenant Colonel, have been attached pending the ongoing investigation. Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the area to assess the situation, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit on December 27.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    A day after the Indian Army launched a Court of Inquiry (CoI) in the alleged role of the troops in the killing of three civilians in Poonch district after an ambush by the terrorists on the force, three officers have been attached as the probe continues. Army Chief General Manoj Pande reached the area on Monday to take stock of the scenario. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit the area on December 27. 

    “Three officers have been attached as the CoI continues," sources in the Army said. Among those who are attached, include a Brigadier, a Colonel (Commanding Officer of the Unit) and a Lieutenant Colonel with the local higher formation pending the inquiry.

    On Thursday, four Indian Army soldiers were killed while three others were injured in an ambush on two Army vehicles in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district. The terrorists attacked the Army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz around 3:45 pm. The terrorists ambushed when the vehicles were moving slowly along a sharp curve.

    The family members of the killed civilians have alleged that the Army has “tortured and killed” them. Besides, five civilians are being treated for serious injuries. 

    “Terrorist Initiated Incident at Bafliaz in Poonch-Rajouri Sector (21/ 22 Dec 23). Search operations by the Security Forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23,” the Indian Army said.

    “Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.” 

    The killed civilians have been identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27), and Shabir Ahmad (32), all from Topa Peer village. In this regard, the Jammu & Kashmir government has also initiated legal proceedings and announced compensation to the bereaved families and jobs to the next of kin.

    India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
