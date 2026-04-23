The Delhi High Court has suspended a three-year sentence given to Krishan Kumar, a man convicted of child trafficking and kidnapping. He was found guilty of selling a child for Rs 1.5 lakh and had challenged the trial court's judgement.

The Delhi High Court has recently suspended the sentence of three years awarded to a convict of child trafficking and kidnapping. The Convict has challenged the trial court judgement. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment on February 23, 2026.

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Appellant Krishan Kumar was convicted of selling a child to one woman for Rs 1.5 lakh. This case pertains to an FIR lodged in the Hari Nagar Police Station in 2017.

Court's Rationale for Suspension

Justice Saurabh Bannerjee suspended the three-year sentence awarded to Krishan Kumar. "The appeal is admitted, and the same will take time for disposal. During the pendency of the appeal, the sentence shall remain suspended," Justice Bannerjee said.

"Considering the totality of the facts and circumstances involved, especially the fact that the appellants herein have been sentenced with a fixed term of sentence of three years and that the appeal filed by him has already been admitted and is pending before this Court and will take time to be heard and adjudicated upon, the sentence shall remain suspended pending disposal of the captioned appeal," Justice Banerjee ordered on April 20.

Grounds for Appeal

Krishan Kumar has challenged the three-year sentence and the imposition of a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the Tis Hazari Court. An appeal has been filed through Advocate Shishant. Counsel for accsued argued that the maximum sentence imposed upon the appellant is three years; that he has a strong case on merits, with a reasonable likelihood of success in appeal; and lastly, the present appeal is not likely to be taken up for final hearing in the immediate future and custody of the appellant would defeat the very purpose of the appeal. (ANI)