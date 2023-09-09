Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'CMs' aircraft allowed...' MHA clarifies on claims of air restrictions forcing Ch'garh CM to skip G20 dinner

    The MHA took to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to "clarify to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircraft are allowed."

    Chief ministers aircraft allowed MHA clarifies on claims of air restrictions keeping Chhattisgarh CM skipping G20 dinner
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    The Union Home Ministry has clarified reports claiming that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had expressed his inability to participate in the G20 Dinner at the Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9, 2023, due to air restrictions in and around Delhi. The MHA took to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to "clarify to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircraft are allowed."

    Media reports cited Baghel as saying on Friday that he would not be able to attend the President's G20 dinner. The reason behind his absence was the imposition of a no-fly zone in Delhi due to security measures for the G20 Summit taking place over the weekend.

    Baghel remarked, "Bhai, ab toh Delhi mein no-fly zone ho gaya hai. Kaise jayenge?" (Brother, Delhi has now become a no-fly zone. How can I go?)

    Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued a notice stating that during the two-day G20 Summit, only scheduled airline flights and special G20 summit flights would be allowed to land and take off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. All other non-scheduled flights, including general aviation and non-scheduled charter flights, were prohibited from using the airport while the summit was in progress.

    In addition to the G20 dignitaries, special invitations had been extended to all chief ministers and Union ministers to attend the special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren confirmed their participation in the grand event. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to attend after late-evening discussions among the INDIA alliance partners.

    However, it's worth noting that several prominent Opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner, including Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre claims Kerala govt missed share for Mid-Day Meal Scheme; defers disbursement of funds anr

    Centre claims Kerala govt missed share for Mid-Day Meal Scheme; defers disbursement of funds

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: US, India, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to seal Middle-East transport deal; check details

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen anr

    Kerala: Massive gold heist in Thrissur; 3 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.7 crore stolen

    G20 Summit 2023 Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Why is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wearing an eye patch?

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band neyyattinkara thiruvananthapuram anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: Experience certificate scandal hits Kerala Police band

    Recent Stories

    7 indoor plants that thrive in no time gcw eai

    7 indoor plants that thrive in no time

    Biryani to Tandoori Chicken-7 popular Indian dishes for Saturday dinner RBA EAI

    Biryani to Tandoori Chicken-7 best Saturday night dinner ideas

    Jawan Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said RBA

    Jawan: Malaika Arora reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film; here's what she said

    African Union's inclusion in G20: 'Delighted moment,' says President Cyril Ramaphosa AJR

    African Union's inclusion in G20: 'Delighted moment,' says President Cyril Ramaphosa

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their ranking according to sizes ATG

    Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their ranking according to sizes

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon