P Chidambaram, after voting in Sivaganga, urged youth to vote for the DMK alliance for a stable govt, secularism, and progress. BJP's Khusbu Sundar also cast her vote as polling for 234 Assembly seats began in Tamil Nadu.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, and urged the youth to vote for an alliance that represents secularism and progress in Tamil Nadu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Chidambaram pitched in for the "stable government" of DMK that he said has delivered growth and welfare measures. "I appreciate the enthusiasm shown by young voters this time. I hope they will vote but they should vote for a stable government, for growth and for welfare measures. They can't vote for a fanciful idea, they have to vote for a stable govt, growth and welfare measures that have been delivered by the DMK Govt in the last 5 years. I hope they will continue to deliver," Chidambaram said. "I am sure they will continue to deliver, the youth must vote for secularism and progress...In Tamil Nadu, I am confident that the Secular Progressive Alliance will win and the DMK will form a Govt," he added.

BJP's Khusbu Sundar Hopes for 'Right Decision'

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Khusbu Sundar also cast her vote in Mylapore. Speaking with ANI, she urged everyone to exercise their right to vote, hoping that people will make the right decision. "You can see the smile on my face, that says it all. Casting my vote has been my biggest democratic right and I think this matters a lot to me as a citizen of the country...Today is the time for people to take a call and decision and we leave it to them," she said.

Polling Details and Key Contest

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)