The Investor Connect program, held in Ahmedabad, has brought a fresh wave of optimism to Chhattisgarh's industrial landscape, with the state receiving investment proposals worth approximately ₹33,321 crore.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented Investment Letters to leading companies across diverse sectors, including thermal power, green steel manufacturing, solar cells, pharmaceuticals, and medical food supplements. These investments are expected to generate over 14,900 new employment opportunities across the state. Notably, since the implementation of the new Industrial Policy, Chhattisgarh has attracted a cumulative investment of ₹7.83 lakh crore in proposals.

CM Sai Invites Investment, Praises Gujarat's Spirit

During the Ahmedabad event, Chief Minister Sai engaged in detailed discussions with India's top industrialists and business leaders about emerging opportunities in Chhattisgarh. Expressing enthusiasm, he said, "It is inspiring to be in Gujarat, the land of industry, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Every grain of Gujarat reflects enterprise, and there is no corner of the world without the presence of our Gujarati brothers."

He emphasised that Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together will play a pivotal role in building a Developed India. Sai noted that just as Gujarat continues to drive the Indian and global economy, Chhattisgarh is advancing rapidly on its own path of growth.

"If Gujarat has enterprise, Chhattisgarh has energy, minerals, skilled manpower, and an investor-friendly industrial policy -- a combination that is no less than a blessing for investors," he remarked.

Progressive Policies and Sector-Specific Potential

Highlighting the state's progressive reforms, the Chief Minister shared that over the past 22 months, the government has implemented more than 350 reforms to make the establishment of industries smoother and faster. Under the state's Single Window System, approvals are being issued promptly.

Sai further added that under the new industrial policy, special incentives and subsidies are being offered, with additional support for industries established in tribal-dominated regions such as Bastar and Surguja. To date, Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals exceeding ₹7.5 lakh crore.

Sai also underlined the state's strong position in the energy sector, noting that Chhattisgarh ranks second nationally in coal production. "At the recent Energy Summit, we received investment proposals worth ₹3.5 lakh crore," he said. The state, he added, holds vast potential in thermal, hydel, solar, and forest-based industries.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to transform Naya Raipur into a dedicated IT and AI data center hub, attracting interest from semiconductor and electronics companies. He also pointed out that tourism has been accorded the status of an industry, opening new avenues for investment in the hospitality and wellness sectors.

Among those present at the event were CSIDC Chairman Rajeev Agrawal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Industries Secretary Rajat Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, and CSIDC Managing Director Vishvesh Kumar, along with other senior officials.

Key Investment Announcements

Lyceum Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Several companies have announced significant investment commitments in Chhattisgarh, bolstering the state's industrial and economic landscape. Lyceum Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical and medical food supplement manufacturer, proposed an investment of ₹101 crore, expected to create 750 jobs.

Torrent Power Ltd.

Torrent Power Ltd., based in Ahmedabad, plans to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power plant with an investment of ₹22,900 crore, generating approximately 5,000 employment opportunities while enhancing the state's power capacity.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced a ₹200 crore investment to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, creating 200 new jobs.

Onix Three Enersol Pvt. Ltd.

Onix Three Enersol Pvt. Ltd. proposed ₹9,000 crore for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green steel manufacturing plants, projected to provide 4,082 jobs.

Mala Creation Pvt. Ltd.

Mala Creation Pvt. Ltd. from Surat will invest ₹700 crore to establish a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing unit, creating 500 employment opportunities.

Multi-Super Speciality Hospital

A multi-super speciality hospital is planned with a ₹300 crore investment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and generate local jobs.

Sapphire Semicon Pvt. Ltd.

Additionally, Sapphire Semicon Pvt. Ltd. has committed ₹120 crore to the semiconductor manufacturing sector, which is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs.

With this latest round of investment commitments, Chhattisgarh continues to position itself as one of India's most attractive and progressive destinations for industrial growth, signalling a new chapter in the state's journey toward a self-reliant and developed India. (ANI)