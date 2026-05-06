Chhattisgarh Police foiled an alleged abduction of social worker and Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai. She was found in a suspicious vehicle in Rajnandgaon and told police she was being forcibly taken. Four suspects are being questioned by the police.

The Chhattisgarh Police has foiled the alleged abduction attempt of social worker and Padma Shri Phoolbasan Bai after she was found inside a "suspicious" vehicle, which was stopped by the police near the Chikhli police station in Rajnandgaon, officials said.

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According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kirtan Rathore, the incident took place on Tuesday, following which, upon enquiry, it was found that two girls were also found sitting with Phoobasan Bai, who stated that she was having a seizure.

As per the police, preliminary questioning has revealed that she was being abducted by two men and two women, who are also being questioned in the matter.

Police Detail the Incident

"A suspicious vehicle was stopped during a checkpoint near the Chikhli police station and the driver was questioned... It was found that Padmashree Phoolbasan Bai was seated inside. There were 2 girls seated in it as well, who stated that she is getting a seizure... Phoolbasan Bai said she was being forcibly taken away... The police team is questioning 2 women and 2 men... Prima facie, Phoolbasan Bai was being abducted by these people, and the police is conducting further investigation," ASP Kirtan Rathore told reporters.

Further details are awaited.