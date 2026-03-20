The Chhattisgarh Assembly passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026. CM Vishnu Deo Sai called it a milestone for preserving cultural identity and curbing conversions via inducement or coercion, with stricter penalties and transparent processes.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Friday passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, described by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a significant milestone for preserving the state's cultural identity and social balance, the release said.

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Extending greetings on the Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri, he prayed to Goddess Durga for prosperity, peace, and well-being in the state.

Curbing Unlawful Conversions

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Sai said incidents of religious conversions through inducement, pressure, or misinformation targeting vulnerable sections had been affecting social harmony, and the new law would effectively curb such practices and restore balance and trust in society.

New Provisions and Stricter Penalties

The Chief Minister stated that any process of religious conversion will now have to be lawful and transparent, requiring prior intimation to the authorised officer, followed by public notice and scrutiny within a fixed timeframe, ensuring conversions take place without inducement or coercion.

He added that the earlier law was less effective in preventing such activities, but the new provisions include stricter penal measures, enabling strong action against offenders.

Strengthening Social Harmony and Cultural Values

CM Sai said unchecked conversions can lead to social imbalance and unrest, and this legislation will strengthen peace, harmony, and the protection of cultural values in the state.

Paying tribute to late Dilip Singh Judeo, he said his awareness campaign against conversions continues to guide society. He emphasised that lasting positive change in this direction will come through public awareness and participation.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the bill will enhance transparency, justice, and social unity, and help establish Chhattisgarh as a strong, balanced, and culturally rich state.

Similar Legislation in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government also introduced the draft of the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Maharashtra assembly earlier, with a provision of imprisonment.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill aims to prevent religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, allurement, or marriage and to stop religious conversions obtained by misrepresentation, undue influence, or inducement. (ANI)