The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against five more individuals, including four absconding fugitives, in a 2024 Chhattisgarh case for supplying explosives to a banned Naxal outfit. One accused, Manish Sodhi, was arrested in July.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted five more accused, including four absconders, in a 2024 Chhattisgarh case relating to the procurement and supply of explosives to the banned Naxal outfit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The supplementary chargesheet named the arrested accused Manish Sodhi, along with fugitives Sodhi Kesa, Manila, Madkam Kesa and Sodhi Lakhma, all residents Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The NIA has indicted all under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Manish Sodhi, alias Hurra, was arrested in July this year by the NIA. The anti-terror agency, which took over the case from the local police in December 2024, has so far chargesheeted seven persons in the case.

Details of the Chargesheet

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, the anti-terror agency has named all five accused for their active involvement in the procurement of explosives and other incriminating items for the proscribed outfit.

"The five accused were found to be in unlawful possession of incriminating materials intended to be used by CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion No.01 members and the cadre active in the Jagargunda area of Sukma district. The Maoists had planned to prepare IEDs for use against security forces," said the NIA, citing its investigations in the case (RC-19/2024/NIA/RPR).

Case Background and Initial Arrests

The case was originally registered by the state police following the arrest of two accused, Mantosh Mandal and S Nagarjun, on September 25, 2024. Based on their interrogation, the police had seized explosive materials, including tiffin bombs, detonators, potassium nitrate and aluminium metal powder, along with other incriminating material like packaging wrappers, naxal literature and mobile phones.

Further investigation in the case, the NIA said, led to the establishment of a trail of terror funds and a supply chain linking the seized materials. (ANI)