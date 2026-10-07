Balod police solved an acid attack on a 22-year-old woman within 8 hours, arresting her alleged lover and his friend. The attack was planned over a rejected marriage proposal. The accused were paraded in public, leading to mob anger.

The Balod police solved an acid attack on a 22-year-old woman within eight hours of the incident, arresting two accused individuals who conspired and executed the crime following a rejected marriage proposal and jealousy. The arrested accused have been identifed as the victim's alleged lover, along with his accomplice a resident of Bhairamgarh in Bijapur district and a friend of Sonkar.

The Attack

Balod Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Vinay Sahu, noted that the incident took place on Monday, when the woman was returning home from the library. An unknown youth and his accomplice threw acid at her and fled the scene. "The incident took place yesterday afternoon around 12:30 PM. An acid attack was carried out against a young woman residing in Balod, and the accused fled the scene. Yesterday afternoon around 12:30 PM, near the Irrigation Colony, a young woman was returning home from her library. An unknown youth threw acid on her and fled towards the Tandula forest area," he said.

Investigation and Confession

While investigating the case, the police interrogated the alleged accused, who eventually confessed to the crime. Sonkar added that the victim was refusing to marry hima nd he had suspected her of multiple affairs. "As soon as the police received the information, teams were dispatched immediately. Under the direction and guidance of the Superintendent of Police, teams were formed, and an extensive search operation was conducted in the areas around Tandula. Initial efforts did not yield immediate success. However, police quickly rounded up all potential suspects and interrogated them. During this process, information came to light regarding the victim's alleged lover, named Yash Sonkar, who was currently residing in Kundrupara. Upon rigorous interrogation, Yash Sonkar confessed. He stated that because the victim was refusing to marry him and he suspected her of having multiple affairs," he said.

A Premeditated Crime

SDOP Sahu further said that Kunjam arrived in Bijapur on September 26 and both the accused bought acid on September 27. They had originally planned to execute the attack on September 29 but postponed due to high security during Ganesh Visarjan. The attack was finally executed on october 5. "He summoned his friend Karan Kunjam, a resident of Bhairamgarh in Bijapur, on September 26. On September 27, they bought acid together. Both planned to execute the attack on September 29 during the Ganesh immersion festival, but due to tight police security arrangements, they were unable to carry out the plan at that time. Since Yash knew her daily schedule, on October 5, the victim was returning home. He had the acid attack executed through his accomplice. He then instructed Karan to flee back toward Bhairamgarh. Balod police intercepted Karan Kunjam in Kondagaon. Since Yash Sonkar remained locally available, he was detained and subjected to detailed questioning. In their memorandum statements, both accused individuals have confessed to their crime," he said.

Public Outrage and Aftermath

Following the incident, the police paraded the acid attack accused. The accused had their heads shaved and were marched on foot from the police station to the court. The crowd became agitated upon seeing the accused at Ghadi Chowk. The mob assaulted the accused amidst intense protest. People demanded capital punishment for the accused. Students also displayed immense outrage. Both accused were taken to the court under heavy police security. The court premises resembled a fortress while the accused were being produced. Both accused will be sent to the district jail following the issuance of jail warrants.