Security forces in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, busted a major Naxal arms dump during a joint operation. A large cache of weapons and explosives, intended to harm forces, was recovered from the forest and hilly areas of Gondpalli village.

According to the police, the weapons and materials were dumped by the Naxalites in the forest and hilly areas with the intention of harming the security forces.

The recovery of the Naxal dump from the forest and hilly areas of Gondpalli village was the result of a joint operation by the 159th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sukma District Police. The operation was carried out on the morning of December 30.

What Was Recovered?

According to an official statement from the Sukma police, the recovered arms cache included "Bolt Action Rifle (1 unit), Shotguns (3 units), 12-bore single-barrel rifle (1 unit), 7.62 mm SLR rifle rounds (150 rounds), 5.56 mm INSAS rifle rounds (150 rounds), .303 rifle rounds (100 rounds) and Magazine (1 unit)".

'Abandon Violence, Pursue Peace': Official

According to the officials, the continuous anti-Naxal operations in the district had caused significant losses to the Naxal organisation. "The Maoists have only one option: to abandon violence, pursue peace and development, and join the rehabilitation and reintegration program," a senior official said.

Details of the Anti-Naxal Operation

The official statement said, "An anti-Naxal operation is being conducted in Sukma district under the direction of senior officers. In this connection, based on information about the presence of Naxalites, on December 30, 2025, a joint party of A+YP/Coy 159 BN CRPF and Sukma District Police departed from the new Ursangal camp for an anti-Naxal operation towards Gondpalli village and the surrounding forest and hilly areas. "

It added, "During the operation, on the morning of December 30, 2025, a large quantity of dumped materials, including weapons, explosives, and other Naxalite materials, hidden by the Naxalites in the forest and hills of Gondpalli village with the intention of causing heavy damage to the security forces, was recovered. Thus, the security forces thwarted the Maoists' plans."

Later, all parties were reported to have returned safely to the camp after completing the operation. (ANI)