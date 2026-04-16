An FIR has been lodged against the management of Vedanta Power Plant in Sakti, Chhattisgarh, after a boiler blast killed 20 people and injured 15. Police suspect a criminal offence and have included 8-10 people in the FIR.

Criminal Offence Suspected in Boiler Blast

An FIR has been registered against the management of Vedanta Power Plant and other responsible persons following a boiler blast that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur said on Thursday.

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SP Thakur said that 15 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals. He added that a preliminary investigation has indicated the possibility of a criminal offence in the incident. "The recent accident at the Vedanta Power Plant has claimed approximately 20 lives, with 15 remaining in various hospitals for treatment. Our preliminary investigation has clearly revealed the involvement of a criminal offence," he said while speaking to reporters.

Legal Action Initiated

He further confirmed that legal action has been initiated and an investigation is underway. "A case has been registered at the Dabra PS under various sections of the BNS, and the investigation is ongoing. Currently, an FIR has been filed against the company management and any responsible person in that area. A FIR has been filed against approximately 8 to 10 people, and others have also been included. We are hoping that if any other people are found involved, their names will definitely be added to this crime," he added.

Responses and Compensation

On the Sakti power plant boiler blast, earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also said that orders have been given for an investigation.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power Limited on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh and employment support for the families of those killed in the boiler blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district. The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. (ANI)