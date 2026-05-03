Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai took a break from official duties during Sushasan Tihar to play cricket with students in Jashpur. He also interacted with them and directed officials to provide sports kits to promote rural talent.

In a refreshing departure from the rigid protocols of official tours, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai turned a routine visit into a memorable afternoon for the students of Bhaisamuda village. During his visit to the Jashpur district as part of the Sushasan Tihar (Good Governance Festival) celebrations, the Chief Minister swapped policy discussions for a cricket bat, joining students at the Government Primary School, Chandagarh, for an impromptu match.

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From Policy to Pitch

The sight of the Chief Minister stepping onto the pitch sparked immediate joy among the young players. Beyond the game, Shri Sai took the time to sit with the children, moving beyond formal inquiries to understand their daily lives. He interacted with a local player, Prakash Thakur, to get a sense of sports activity at the village level and the challenges faced. Noting the children's interest in sports, the Chief Minister directed the Collector to provide cricket kits and sports uniforms for the students. He said, "Children in rural areas should have access to adequate facilities so they can develop their abilities and pursue opportunities."

He also spoke with Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Roshan Pratap Singh about the village's needs, ongoing development works and local priorities. He said, "efforts should ensure balanced progress in basic amenities, education and sports."

The visit went beyond a routine inspection, with the Chief Minister's interaction with children leaving a positive impression on villagers. The brief engagement reflected the value of direct contact at the grassroots level, where governance is seen not only through schemes but also through everyday interactions.

CM's Reflections on X

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while playing cricket with the youth on the school ground in Bhaisamunda (Chandagarh), Jashpur, it felt as though childhood had come alive once again. The young companions included me in their team, handed me the bat, and for a few moments, there was nothing but the game and pure enthusiasm." The post further said, "During 'Sushasan Tihar,' in my conversations with them, their energy, confidence, and big dreams were clearly evident. To immediately fulfil the various demands of the children, I have issued necessary instructions to the District Collector." "Our priority is that every village's talent gets opportunities and every player becomes a pride of the state," the post added.

While Sushasan Tihar is designed to monitor the implementation of government schemes, this visit underscored the importance of grassroots contact. By stepping onto the cricket field, Sai signalled that "Good Governance" isn't just about files and figures, it's about being present in the everyday moments of the citizens. (ANI)