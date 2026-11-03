Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai criticizes Congress for their stance on Naxalism compensation while highlighting the state's progress in achieving freedom from the insurgency and promoting renewable energy investments across the region.

Political Clash Over Naxalism

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday hit back at the Congress over its questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding compensation for Bastar, accusing the previous state government of failing to tackle the Naxalism menace. "They have no right to ask such questions. They failed to fight the menace of Naxalism with any real resolve. Naxalism remained most entrenched in Chhattisgarh precisely because of the uncooperative attitude of the then-government," Sai told reporters here.

Naxalism Eradication Milestone

Amit Shah on Security Milestones

Earlier on October 21, Amit Shah said India’s decades-long fight against Naxalism reached a significant milestone on March 31, 2026, when the country attained freedom from the insurgency. Addressing the National Police Commemoration Day parade, Shah said Naxalism had plagued several districts since 1981, claiming the lives of security personnel and civilians, with Chhattisgarh bearing the highest number of casualties among security forces.

"The year 2026 stands as a highly significant milestone for the Indian police. On March 31, 2026, the nation finally attained freedom from the scourge of Naxalism, a menace that had plagued the country for decades. Since 1981, Naxalism has inflicted deep wounds across several districts, claiming the lives of countless innocent security personnel and civilians. Chhattisgarh, in particular, has suffered the highest number of casualties among our security forces. Furthermore, more than 13,700 innocent civilians have lost their lives," he said.

Energy and Development Initiatives

Sai, who is on a one-day Delhi visit, further said the state government is working towards ensuring that 15 per cent of its total energy consumption comes from renewable sources. "Our government is working toward ensuring that 15% of our total energy consumption comes from renewable sources. The 'Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana' is a commendable initiative in this sector. It is noteworthy that since we implemented this scheme, the village of Khaira in Rajnandgaon has fully embraced it; every household in the village is now equipped with solar panels," he said.

Speaking about investment opportunities, the Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh had significant potential for growth in the green energy sector. "Over the next five years, there is potential for an investment of ₹1.33 lakh crore in the green energy sector. Furthermore, work is already underway in Chhattisgarh on investment proposals worth ₹5.60 lakh crore within the energy sector, which will pave the way for significant advancements in green energy," he added.