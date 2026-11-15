Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent 'fascists' remarks, arguing that the Congress party lacks the moral standing to discuss democracy due to their role in imposing the 1975 Emergency and undermining the Constitution.

Chhattisgarh CM Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over His Fascist Allegations

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his 'fascists' remark against the BJP, saying that those who imposed the Emergency in 1975 and "murdered democracy" have no moral right to speak about democracy and the Constitution.

“Those who, for their own self-interest, murdered democracy and tampered with the Constitution by imposing the Emergency in 1975 have no right to talk about democracy and the Constitution today,” Sai said.

His remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the valedictory session of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday, criticised what he described as "fascists" in business, academia and politics, alleging that such individuals tend to raise their voices, refuse to listen and dominate public discourse.

Gandhi, who attended the event alongside Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, said that people holding influential positions in different fields often displayed such characteristics, while the majority remained humble and attentive. "You find people at the head of businesses; you find them in academics, they know it all, and in politics we call them fascists. Fascists tend to scream. They shout, they scream, they don't listen. The majority listens, pays attention, is humble, so the fascists tend to have a louder voice," Gandhi said during his address.

He further alleged that such individuals become more prominent during periods of institutional instability. "And historically, the fascists jump out of the woodwork when systems collapse... And for the last decade, the fascists have been running, romping, jumping, shouting, screaming," the Congress MP added.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi also spoke about the Telangana government's initiatives for gig workers, stating that the state government had fulfilled its promise to provide them with social security benefits, including accident and health insurance, pension and access to their work-related data. He also launched the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, aimed at extending social security and welfare measures to workers engaged in the gig economy.

In a post on X, Gandhi recalled his interaction with Telangana's gig workers in 2023, during which they had discussed their difficulties, requirements and demands. He said that an assurance had been given to address their concerns and provide them with social protection. "I had a long meeting with Telangana’s gig workers in 2023. We talked in detail. They shared their hardships, needs and demands. The promise was: your demands will be met, and you will definitely have protection," he said.