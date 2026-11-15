UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary attacked the Samajwadi Party, labeling its PDA outreach as 'Nepotism Private Limited,' alleging that top party posts and political legacies are reserved exclusively for the leadership's family members.

BJP Targets Samajwadi Party Over Alleged Nepotism and PDA Outreach

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing its leadership of running "Nepotism Private Limited" under the guise of socialism and its flagship 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach. In a satirical post on X, Chaudhary alleged that the Samajwadi Party exists solely to serve a single political dynasty rather than backward or marginalised communities. "Can you see how people walking around with PDA emblazoned on their chests are running 'Nepotism Private Limited' in the name of socialism?" he asked.

P = परिवार की D = 'दरी' बिछाने A = आइए! समझिए कि मसीहा की तख़्ती गले में लटकाए घूम रहे लोग कैसे समाजवाद के नाम पर 'परिवारवाद प्राइवेट लिमिटेड' चला रहे हैं? पार्टी अध्यक्ष पद = परिवार के लिए आजीवन आरक्षित मुख्यमंत्री पद की दावेदारी = परिवार के लिए आजीवन आरक्षित सांसद पद = परिवार के सदस्यों के लिए प्राथमिकता विधायक पद = परिवार के लिए विशेष कोटा विधान परिषद = परिवार के लिए अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था संगठन के बड़े पद = परिवार की सहमति और कृपा पर निर्भर राजनीतिक विरासत = परिवार के भीतर ही हस्तांतरित पार्टी में कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका = नारे लगाइए, दरी बिछाइए और परिवार की पालकी उठाइए! — Pankaj Chaudhary (@mppchaudhary) November 15, 2026

The BJP leader further alleged that key organisational and legislative positions within the Samajwadi Party, including the party president's post, the claim to the Chief Minister's chair, Lok Sabha and Assembly tickets, Legislative Council nominations and senior party positions, were reserved or prioritised for members of the political family. He also claimed that political influence and leadership within the party were passed down through generations, leaving ordinary party workers with limited opportunities to rise through the organisational ranks.

"Party president's post = Reserved for the family for life, Claim to the chief minister's post = Reserved for the family for life, MP's seat = Priority for family members, MLA's seat = Special quota for the family, Legislative Council = Extra arrangements for the family, Senior party positions = Dependent on the family's approval and favour, Political legacy = Passed down within the family," he said. Chaudhary remarked that ordinary party workers are reduced to mere spectators and labourers. "Party workers' role = Chant slogans, lay out the carpet, and carry the family on a palanquin!" he added.

The criticism comes ahead of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, scheduled to go to polls in 2027. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has announced that it will release its 'Jan-Man Manifesto' for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day. The political developments come as the BJP prepares to intensify its outreach among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. As part of the initiative, the BJP is organising the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra', aimed at strengthening its engagement with Scheduled Caste communities and conveying the message of social harmony and equality across the two states. The yatra is scheduled to conclude in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 3. Through the outreach programme, the BJP intends to connect with Scheduled Caste communities, highlight its message of social inclusion and strengthen its engagement with voters ahead of the electoral contests.