Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Bhupesh Baghel trailing in Patan seat

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: In the Patan constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel encounters a formidable challenge from his nephew, Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Will Bhupesh Baghel be able to retain his seat or lose to his nephew?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Patan Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:06 AM IST

    The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 might see a close contest between the incumbent Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CM Bhupesh Baghel is trailing from his traditional Patan seat where the BJP has fielded his distant nephew and party MP Vijay Baghel. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Amit Jogi is also in fray from Patan.

    Most of the surveys predicted that the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led party would retain power. 

    In the Patan constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel encounters a formidable challenge from his nephew, Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. With both candidates having previously earned triumphs, the Baghel family feud intensifies the election contest. 

    Bhupesh Baghel has been elected five times from this seat since 1993.  The BJP has once again fielded Vijay Baghel, currently Lok Sabha MP from Durg, from this rural constituency in Durg district, which borders capital Raipur.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Counting to start at 8 am; Will Congress retain power?

    While Vijay Baghel was in the Congress till 2000, after he joined the BJP, the uncle and nephew have taken on each other twice across the Assembly battlefield – in 2008 and 2013 – both winning once each. After losing in 2013, Vijay Baghel moved on to Parliament.

    Vijay Baghel's strong young popularity and emotive contact with voters contrast with Bhupesh Baghel's pro-farmer policies and handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

    The key players in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC), while smaller parties like Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), AAP, BSP, and Left have also fielded their candidates in select constituencies. A majority of exit polls predict an edge to the ruling Congress party in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. 

    In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Bhupesh Baghel of the Indian National Congress was the winning candidate from the Patan constituency, securing 84352 votes while 56875 votes were polled in favour of Motilal Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The margin of victory was 27477 votes.

    Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes to start at 8 am 

     

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Karimnagar seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Duel of BRS's Gangula Kamalakar vs Band Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Chandrayangutta seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will break Asaduddin Owaisi's winning streak at Chandrayangutta?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Jubilee Hills seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting is underway gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting begins

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Karimnagar seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Duel of BRS's Gangula Kamalakar vs Band Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Chandrayangutta seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will break Asaduddin Owaisi's winning streak at Chandrayangutta?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Jubilee Hills seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting is underway gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting begins

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon