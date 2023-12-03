Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Bhupesh Baghel trailing in Patan seat

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: In the Patan constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel encounters a formidable challenge from his nephew, Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. Will Bhupesh Baghel be able to retain his seat or lose to his nephew?

The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 might see a close contest between the incumbent Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CM Bhupesh Baghel is trailing from his traditional Patan seat where the BJP has fielded his distant nephew and party MP Vijay Baghel. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Amit Jogi is also in fray from Patan.

Most of the surveys predicted that the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led party would retain power.

In the Patan constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel encounters a formidable challenge from his nephew, Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. With both candidates having previously earned triumphs, the Baghel family feud intensifies the election contest.

Bhupesh Baghel has been elected five times from this seat since 1993. The BJP has once again fielded Vijay Baghel, currently Lok Sabha MP from Durg, from this rural constituency in Durg district, which borders capital Raipur.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Counting to start at 8 am; Will Congress retain power?

While Vijay Baghel was in the Congress till 2000, after he joined the BJP, the uncle and nephew have taken on each other twice across the Assembly battlefield – in 2008 and 2013 – both winning once each. After losing in 2013, Vijay Baghel moved on to Parliament.

Vijay Baghel's strong young popularity and emotive contact with voters contrast with Bhupesh Baghel's pro-farmer policies and handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

The key players in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC), while smaller parties like Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), AAP, BSP, and Left have also fielded their candidates in select constituencies. A majority of exit polls predict an edge to the ruling Congress party in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Bhupesh Baghel of the Indian National Congress was the winning candidate from the Patan constituency, securing 84352 votes while 56875 votes were polled in favour of Motilal Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The margin of victory was 27477 votes.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: Counting of Votes to start at 8 am