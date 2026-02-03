In Damgarh, Chhattisgarh, 66 tribal family members returned to their original faith, inspired by MLA Bhawna Bohra. She welcomed them and launched two bike ambulances for providing emergency medical services in forest regions.

Inspired by the efforts of MLA Bhawna Bohra, along with the development works and expansion of public amenities in the tribal and forest areas of the Pandariya Assembly constituency, 66 members from tribal families have returned to their original faith. At the Tribal Pride Conference and Felicitation Ceremony held today in village Damgarh, MLA Bhawna Bohra welcomed and honoured them with a traditional foot-washing ceremony. On this occasion, she also inaugurated two bike ambulances, funded from the MLA Development Fund, to provide emergency medical services in forest regions, according to the release.

Bike Ambulances Launched for Forest Regions

These bike ambulances will benefit dozens of remote and difficult-to-reach forest villages, including Chhirpani and the Kui-Kukdur area. They will ensure quick access to healthcare and timely transportation to hospitals during emergencies, enabling hundreds of families to receive prompt medical treatment.

'Ghar Wapsi' Efforts Counter Religious Conversions

Due to the continuous efforts of MLA Bhawna Bohra in the Pandariya Assembly constituency, tribal and forest-dwelling communities are increasingly returning to their cultural roots--dealing a strong blow to the intentions of those involved in religious conversions. Notably, earlier as well, 115 tribal citizens from villages around Neur in forest areas and 70 from the Kui-Kukdur region had returned to their roots through her initiatives. These ongoing efforts have infused new hope and self-confidence within the tribal community.

Protecting Tribal Heritage and Identity: MLA Bhawna Bohra

On this occasion, MLA Bhawna Bohra stated that the tribal community has been a custodian of India's ancient cultural traditions. Nature worship, reverence for folk deities, and a community-centric way of life are integral parts of our Sanatan heritage. She said that certain elements attempt to mislead innocent tribal brothers and sisters through inducements, but the tribal society is now recognising its own identity and heritage. Homecoming is not the result of pressure but a voluntary decision to reaffirm one's cultural identity, closely linked to the protection of Indian ethos.

Ambulances to Enhance Medical Access

She dedicated the two bike ambulances from the MLA fund to serve the people of tribal and forest areas. In remote and inaccessible regions where road connectivity is limited, bike ambulances will prove extremely effective in delivering timely medical assistance. They will ensure rapid access to patients in emergencies, saving precious time. Pregnant women, critically ill patients, and accident victims will be able to receive primary treatment and quick transport to health centres. This initiative will provide better, accessible, and reliable healthcare to residents of forest and tribal regions and is expected to significantly enhance safety and health outcomes.

Holistic Development Under PM Modi and CM Sai

She further added that those who mislead the tribal community for personal gain--if they truly cared--would educate them about their history, their contributions to the freedom struggle, and the sacrifices of tribal heroes, rather than confusing them. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, historic work is being carried out for the holistic development of the tribal community. Through the PM Janman Yojana, pucca roads, housing, electricity, drinking water, and basic amenities are reaching forest regions. In the forest areas of the Pandariya constituency, more than 3,000 PM houses, over 100 kilometres of pucca roads, electricity supply, and safe drinking water facilities are being ensured. Pure drinking water is being supplied to remote and forest areas through tankers, and government schemes are reaching the last person. Tribal culture is intrinsically linked to the protection of water, forests, and land, and preserving this invaluable heritage is our collective responsibility. Our efforts toward the respect, security, and empowerment of the tribal community will continue unabated.

Community Leaders Applaud MLA's Initiatives

On this occasion, senior BJP leader Uttam Marskole and Janpad President Nandini Sahu ji also addressed the gathering and praised the efforts and work of MLA Bhawna Bohra.

The program was attended by Kukdur Mandal President Basant Vatiya, Dullapur Mandal President Phalit Sahu, Pandariya Mandal President Ravish Thakur, Pandatarai Mandal President Pradeep Puri Goswami, Kunda Mandal President Balmukund Chandravanshi, Indauri Mandal President Khileshwar Sahu, Ranvirpur Mandal President Naresh Sahu, former Kukdur Mandal President Ratiram Bhatt, Harikrishna Shukla, Lalit Chandravanshi, Basant Bohra, Raju Parakh, Swatantra Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Rupesh Jain, Ravishankar Chandravanshi, Kukdur Mahila Morcha Mandal President Parvati Sunhale, Janpad Member Thaneshwar Jaiswal, along with BJP office-bearers, workers, senior leaders, representatives of the tribal community, community members, and local residents. (ANI)