Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details

According to the IMD, the weather change is attributed to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on December 7. This system is predicted to move west-northwestwards, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka by December 12.

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (December 7) predicted a significant shift in weather for southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, in the coming days. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected, likely leading to a dip in temperatures across these regions.

The IMD said that this development would trigger rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 11 and 12, extending to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on December 12.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD explained that the low-pressure area will emerge due to cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal, persisting at an altitude of up to 3.1 km above sea level.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted moderate rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday. Heavier rainfall is expected in the coming days across districts like Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram, as well as Karaikal.

On December 12, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to extend to other areas, including Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore. Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to experience significant downpours.

In addition to the southern states, a fresh Western Disturbance is projected to impact parts of the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of Northwest India. This could further influence the overall weather patterns in the country.

The IMD has urged residents in affected areas to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. Farmers and local authorities have been advised to prepare for potential disruptions caused by the weather system.

