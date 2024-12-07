Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter CHILLS return to city; RAINFALL predicted? Know here

From next Sunday, December 15, a cold spell will grip Bengal. Snowfall is likely in Darjeeling. Due to the impact of western disturbances, higher mountainous areas of Sikkim and adjoining Darjeeling are expected to experience snowfall

The temperature in the state may drop further on Sunday night. However, according to the weather department's forecast, the mercury is likely to rise slightly again from Monday. From Thursday, the temperature may dip once more. A pronounced winter chill is expected to begin in the state from December 15. There is a possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling. Due to the impact of western disturbances, snowfall is most likely in the high-altitude mountainous regions of Sikkim and its adjoining areas in Darjeeling, particularly between Saturday and Monday

Rain is likely in five northern districts of North Bengal. Rain may also occur in eight districts of South Bengal. At the beginning of next week, winter may face a setback due to western disturbances, causing temperatures to rise for two to three days. The jet stream winds are active in North India. A fresh western disturbance will arrive on Sunday, December 8. There is a possibility of rain in eight districts of South Bengal on Monday. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy across most districts of South Bengal on Sunday and Monday

On Monday, rain is likely in Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Bardhaman, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura districts. Before that, the mercury will drop tonight and tomorrow night due to northerly winds, with temperatures decreasing by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog is also expected today and tomorrow in Murshidabad, Birbhum, and West Bardhaman districts

There is a strong possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling tonight or tomorrow night in North Bengal. Snowfall is expected in the high-altitude mountainous areas between Saturday and Monday. Rain is likely in the hills after this afternoon, with chances of light rain in the mountainous regions. From Saturday to Monday, Darjeeling and Kalimpong's hilly areas may experience rain. On Monday, light rain is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and three northern districts of North Bengal — Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar

