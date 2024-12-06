Tamil Nadu Rain-Cyclone Fengal: Central government allocates Rs. 944.80 crore as relief fund

Central Government: Following the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu, the central government has allocated relief funds.

Cyclone Fengal Impact

Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented rainfall and damage in districts like Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvannamalai.

Villupuram Heavy Rain

Heavy flooding occurred due to overflowing rivers and lakes in several districts, damaging roads and bridges. Transportation to many villages has been cut off, with Villupuram district particularly affected.

Tiruvannamalai Landslide

Seven people, including five children, tragically died in a landslide caused by the rain in Tiruvannamalai. CM Stalin requested Rs. 2000 crore in aid from PM Modi.

CM Stalin

Cyclone Fengal severely impacted 14 districts, affecting 1.5 crore people and submerging 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland. CM Stalin requested Rs. 2000 crore for relief and reconstruction.

Central Government Aid

The central government has allocated Rs. 944.80 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund for Tamil Nadu. Additional funds may be released after the central team's assessment.

Latest Videos