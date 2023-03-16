Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 trains would be able to operate without a driver

The CBTC system, which automatically controls the train's braking and traction to constantly calculate its optimum speed, will allow trains to run at 90-second intervals. This would ensure reliability as well as significant capacity for Phase 2 services of the Chennai Metro Rail.

Chennai Metro Rail Project has inked a Rs 1620 crore contract with Hitachi Rail to deliver digital signalling for the project's Phase 2. As part of the contract, Hitachi Rail will deploy its state-of-the-art Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which along with the Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system, will enable the fourth longest metro system in India to operate without a driver.

The CBTC system, which automatically controls the train's braking and traction to calculate its optimum speed, will allow trains to run at 90-second intervals. This would ensure reliability as well as significant capacity on Phase 2 services of the Chennai Metro Rail.

Using the ATO technology, trains operating under Phase 2 will be able to depart, operate at optimum speeds, and brake automatically without the need for a driver. The technology will also enhance safety and generate significant maintenance savings.

The ATO technology will also be utilised to operate doors, passenger information and display systems and at the metro depot. A significant proportion (42km) of the 119km Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Project will operate underground.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will fund the contract, which covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the signalling, train control and video management system.

Speaking on the contract signing, Hitachi Rail Global Deputy CEO Noriharu Amiya said: "We are delighted to bring our world-class signalling system to the Chennai Metro Rail Project. As a global leader in transport and technology, Hitachi Rail's vision is to digitise and optimise every part of the public transport journey. By integrating our cutting-edge metro rail technology into Chennai Metro Phase 2 we can help boost capacity and support smoother, more reliable passenger journeys."

Hitachi Rail STS India Director & Head Manoj Kumar K said: "The Government of India, through its visionary and path-breaking processes, has ensured India enters the next millennium on a high note. From developing geography, we are progressing towards a developed economy. The mandate is to leverage our technological advancements to nourish more innovation, protect our environment and socially engineer to move forward and raise the quality of our citizens' lives." At Hitachi Rail, through our next-generation mobility solutions, we are ensuring that we go beyond our imagination and meet this vision."

