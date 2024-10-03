'It's getting scarier, tougher': 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies

As tensions rise in Israel following the recent Iranian missile attack, Indian nationals living in the country are growing increasingly concerned about the worsening situation.

As tensions rise in Israel following the recent Iranian missile attack, Indian nationals living in the country are growing increasingly concerned about the worsening situation. Missile strikes on cities like Tel Aviv have left many students and workers fearful and uncertain about their safety and future.

Nilabja Roychowdhury, a medical student at Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv, expressed her growing concern in an interview with Times of India: "It is getting scarier by the day. The situation is tough... We have not seen something as threatening as this ever."

The sense of urgency has intensified as Iranian missile attacks reach major urban areas, including Tel Aviv, which many had previously considered secure.

Rajesh Medicherla, a caregiver from Telangana, shared a video capturing a missile striking a building in the city. "Bro... bro... padutundi (brother, it's falling)!" he exclaimed in disbelief. "It was inconceivable that the missiles would reach as far as Tel Aviv," he was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

The shared experiences of these individuals highlight a collective anxiety among the Indian community in Israel as they navigate the dangers posed by the escalating conflict.

As per the Indian Embassy in Israel, around 18,000 Indian citizens live in Israel, working in various sectors. Many serve as caregivers, while others are engaged in diamond trading or IT professions, with a notable number of Indian students pursuing higher studies in the country.

With many international flights suspended, Indian students and workers are finding it increasingly difficult to secure safe passage back home. Research scholars from West Bengal, who are currently studying and working in Israel, have expressed desperation to return. Roychowdhury shared a harrowing anecdote of a missile landing merely 100 meters from a friend's home, underscoring the heightened risks they face. "A CCTV camera captured the footage. It could have been his house too," she said, noting that this level of threat was unprecedented compared to the previous Israel-Hamas conflict last year.

Cities in northern Israel, such as Safed and Haifa, have been significantly affected by the conflict, with residents forced into bunkers for safety as air raid sirens wail. Reports indicate that evacuation orders have been issued for some villages near the border. Puspur Sarangadhar, another caregiver from Telangana, shared his motivation for coming to Israel, stating, "A fat paycheque, five times what I earned back home, brought me here. I have to take care of the educational expenses of my two children." However, the ongoing crisis is testing his resolve to remain in the country.

In Ramat Gan, a city in the Tel Aviv district, approximately 600 to 700 people from Telangana are residing. Some had already returned to India last month, fearing possible retaliation following Israel's military strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. However, many others chose to stay, hoping for a return to normalcy.

Sankhanava Kundu, a PhD student at the University of Haifa, described life in the city as increasingly terrifying. "Missile interceptions and explosions have made life unbearable. The Indian embassy has urged us to stay alert and follow local safety protocols," Kundu told TOI, reflecting the urgent advisories being communicated to the Indian community.

