Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses the BJP-led Centre of attempting to dismantle MGNREGA through the proposed VB-G RAM G Bill. She highlighted the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name and a new funding model that burdens states.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre over the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, accusing the government of attempting to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Intent Crystal Clear'

Speaking in Delhi, Chaturvedi said that the BJP harbours resentment towards several freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. "The BJP harbours deep resentment toward countless leaders, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who fought for independence and responsibly governed the country. This move to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from this bill and replace it with 'G RAM G' makes their intent crystal clear," Chaturvedi said to ANI.

Concerns Over Funding Pattern

Chaturvedi also raised concerns over the funding pattern under the new scheme. She pointed out that while MGNREGA provided for a 90:10 funding split between the Centre and states, the proposed bill shifts the burden significantly onto state governments. "They're talking about 125 days of work, but the burden is falling on the state governments. Previously, under MGNREGA, the central government contributed 90% and the states 10%, but now you've changed it to 60%-40%... You're placing the burden on all states and pushing them toward debt," she said.

Call for Scrutiny

Calling the move another step toward dismantling MGNREGA, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanded that the proposed bill be referred to a Standing Committee for detailed scrutiny before being introduced in Parliament.

Key Features of the Proposed Bill

The proposed VB-G RAM G Bill introduces multiple new measures, including AI-based fraud detection, real-time dashboards, GPS and mobile-based monitoring, weekly public disclosures, and twice-yearly social audits for every Gram Panchayat. The Bill also envisages enhanced oversight through central and state steering committees.

Shift in Funding and Scheme Structure

The Bill also transitions the programme from a central sector scheme to a centrally sponsored scheme, with a standard 60:40 Centre-State funding ratio, a 90:10 ratio for North-Eastern and Himalayan states, and full central funding for Union Territories without legislatures.

The 6th session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)