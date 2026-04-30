Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami notes enthusiasm for Char Dham Yatra, with over 5 lakh devotees in a week. The state also signed an MoU for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to accelerate water supply schemes for rural households.

A Cabinet meeting was held at the state secretariat under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Char Dham Yatra Enthusiasm

Earlier today, speaking to reporters on the Char Dham Yatra, the Chief Minister said there is widespread enthusiasm among devotees across the country. "There is enthusiasm among the people regarding the Char Dham Yatra; Sanatanis from across the country want to come here. Accordingly, all arrangements have been made. Over 5 lakh devotees have had darshan in one week. Our effort is that every traveller leaves with a good experience; the number of devotees has increased every time," he said.

MoU Signed for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Regarding development in the state, on Wednesday, under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, an MoU was signed between the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Government of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the programme virtually. Expressing gratitude to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Chief Minister said that the MoU would help accelerate the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission works in Uttarakhand. He emphasised that in a mountainous and border state like Uttarakhand, the Jal Jeevan Mission is not just a government scheme but a significant initiative connected to the lives, health, and convenience of nearly 1.4 million rural households. Around 16,500 schemes have been approved under the mission in the state, most of which have already been completed, while the remaining are progressing rapidly.

Implementation Challenges in Mountainous Terrain

The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand's challenging geographical conditions, such as remote mountainous regions, scattered villages, landslides, and disaster vulnerability, make project implementation more complex compared to other states, a release said.

Conservation and Water Management Efforts

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is prioritising Himalayan conservation and water source augmentation. Continuous efforts are being made through digital monitoring systems, glacier research centers, water source conservation campaigns, and community participation programmes. Large-scale plantation drives, water conservation initiatives, and public awareness campaigns are also being carried out to maintain ecological balance.

Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority

He further stated that the state has established the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority to conserve traditional water sources such as naulas, dharas, and rain-fed rivers. (ANI)