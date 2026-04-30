Over 4 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra in its first ten days, with the Uttarakhand government ensuring a smooth and safe experience by strengthening facilities like healthcare, sanitation, and traffic management.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing smoothly, with the state government putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and seamless experience for pilgrims.

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Over 4 Lakh Pilgrims in 10 Days

According to official data from the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, a total of 4,08,401 pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra within just ten days, from the opening of the temple portals till 7:00 PM on April 28, 2026.

Officials stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened and systematically organised along the Yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, visitors, and residents.

Temple-Wise Pilgrim Data

Temple-wise data shows that within six days of the opening of Badrinath Dham, 84,942 pilgrims have visited. At Kedarnath Dham, 2,07,452 pilgrims have offered prayers in seven days. Meanwhile, 57,794 pilgrims have arrived at Yamunotri Dham in ten days, while 57,863 pilgrims have visited Gangotri Dham during the same period.

Measures for Smooth Conduct

The state government has also issued strict instructions to take action against those spreading misleading information regarding the Yatra arrangements and against littering, in a bid to maintain the sanctity and proper management of the pilgrimage.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra for all pilgrims.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.