Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed devotees as the Char Dham Yatra 2026 began. He urged pilgrims to follow rules and help make the sacred journey plastic-free. The pilgrimage formally commenced with rituals for Kedarnath and other shrines.

CM Dhami Welcomes Pilgrims, Urges Sustainable Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended greetings to devotees as the Char Dham Yatra 2026 commenced, urging pilgrims to follow guidelines and contribute to environmental conservation during the sacred journey.

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In a post on X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state and followers of Sanatan Dharma for the sacred Char Dham Yatra-2026, which commences today. A warm welcome and greetings to all devotees in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand."

He also appealed to pilgrims to maintain cleanliness and support sustainability efforts. "During the journey, please adhere to the prescribed rules and, keeping environmental conservation in mind, actively contribute to making this holy pilgrimage plastic-free. May the Lord bless this sacred journey with happiness, prosperity, and spiritual advancement in all your lives," he added. समस्त प्रदेशवासियों एवं सनातन धर्मावलंबियों को आज से प्रारंभ हो रही पवित्र चारधाम यात्रा- 2026 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। देवभूमि उत्तराखंड में आप सभी श्रद्धालुओं का हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन है। यात्रा के दौरान निर्धारित नियमों का पालन करें तथा पर्यावरण संरक्षण को ध्यान में रखते… pic.twitter.com/fVdRo3SF5Y — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 19, 2026

Sacred Rituals Mark Commencement of Pilgrimage

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on Sunday with rituals across multiple shrines.

Kedarnath Procession Departs

The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. The send-off ceremony witnessed elaborate Vedic rituals, devotional chants and participation from priests, officials and a large number of devotees. Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and senior officials, including district authorities, were present during the rituals. The procession will undertake a multi-day journey with scheduled halts at Phata and Gaurikund before reaching the shrine.

The temple doors of Kedarnath Dham are set to open for devotees on April 22 at 8:00 am, marking the formal beginning of worship for the 2026 season. Simultaneously, the palanquins of Goddess Yamuna and Goddess Ganga were dispatched from Kharsali and Bhairavghati towards Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple, respectively. The Char Dham circuit also includes Badrinath Temple, completing the revered pilgrimage route.

Authorities Ensure Safe and Smooth Yatra

Authorities have put in place extensive arrangements, including security, medical aid, traffic management, and sanitation facilities, to ensure a safe and smooth yatra. (ANI)