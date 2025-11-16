Congress MLA Pargat Singh has accused the AAP government of overseeing 'complete chaos' in Punjab after a youth with RSS family links was shot dead in Ferozepur. The BJP has now urged the Centre to impose governor's rule in the state.

'Complete chaos and lawlessness'

Congress leader and MLA Pargat Singh on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of overseeing "complete chaos and lawlessness" in Punjab. Speaking to ANI, MLA Pargat Singh said, "There is complete chaos and lawlessness in Punjab, while the government remains busy with celebrations. They are distorting the political system and undermining law and order in the state. There is no city left in Punjab where incidents do not occur on a daily basis."

The comments came after a youth identified as Naveen Arora was shot by two unidentified assailants while returning home on his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Punjab's Ferozepur district. The youth's immediate family members have been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

BJP urges for governor's rule

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa has urged the Centre to impose "governor's rule" amid the chaos in Punjab. "The law-and-order situation in Punjab is completely devastated. Gangsters have targeted the RSS family. The local police have ties to the main families, which in turn have ties to the government. The gangsters do not fear the police. The government has totally failed. The central government should impose governor's rule here because this government has nothing to do except mock the people and address any development issues," Bajwa told ANI.

Police investigation underway

Earlier today, Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhupinder Singh said that they have formed 8-9 teams to investigate the case and are working on all angles, adding that the culprits will be brought to justice in the case. "Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men. We are investigating the case and have deployed teams to check the CCTV footage as well. Three to four SHOs and two DSPs are also working on this. The culprits will be punished as per the law," the police official stated.

According to the official, the victim was riding his motorcycle from his shop to his house when the incident occurred. (ANI)