Chandrashekhar Azad's legendary pistol to draw crowds at Mahakumbh's heritage showcase

This display aims to capture the attention of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad, offering them a unique glimpse into the nation’s proud history amid the spiritual festivities of Mahakumbh.

In a bid to elevate Mahakumbh 2025 to new heights, the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, will present a vibrant tribute to India’s freedom fighters. A special exhibition will feature a replica of the legendary pistol of Chandrashekhar Azad, one of India’s most revered revolutionaries, along with replicas of other historic weapons from the museum's collection.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of Allahabad Museum, shared, “During the Maha Kumbh, the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism aims to introduce the stories of India’s freedom revolutionaries to the millions of devotees arriving in Prayagraj from across the country and abroad. To achieve this, preparations are underway for a live exhibition dedicated to the lives of these heroes.”

The Union Ministry requested space from the Uttar Pradesh government for this exhibition, and the Yogi Adityanath administration has provided it. Through this exhibition, visitors will gain insights into the lives of India’s revolutionary figures and uncover many lesser-known stories of their courage and dedication.

While the exhibition will highlight numerous revolutionaries, a special attraction will be the replicas of ancient weapons, particularly Chandrashekhar Azad’s famous pistol, which he affectionately called "Bamtul Bukhara."

Chandrashekhar Azad’s iconic pistol was renowned for its unique design that left no trail of smoke after firing. This allowed Azad to evade detection by the British, who couldn’t trace the origin of the shots. The pistol, a .32 bore hammerless semi-automatic model by Colt, held an eight-bullet magazine.

History enthusiasts and tourists frequently visit the National Museum in Prayagraj, where this remarkable piece is showcased in the Azad Gallery, symbolizing the bravery and ingenuity of one of India’s foremost revolutionaries.

