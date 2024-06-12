Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor Darshan's troubled past: No stranger to controversy, previously jailed for torturing his wife

    In 2011, Darshan was arrested after an FIR was registered at the Vijayanagar police station for assaulting his wife, Vijayalakshmi. He spent several days in police custody and the Bangalore central prison before being granted bail.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Sandalwood actor Darshan has frequently made headlines for his involvement in various legal and public controversies. From his arrest in 2011 for torturing his wife Vijayalakshmi to recent allegations of violating rules under the Excise Act, Darshan's off-screen life has been tumultuous.

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    The controversy resurfaced in 2016 when Vijayalakshmi reported to the police that Darshan had caused a disturbance outside her residence and attempted to force his way into her apartment.

    During his 43rd birthday celebration on February 16, 2020, a 26-year-old police constable, Devaraj DR, was attacked by Darshan's fans while managing the crowd at the actor's residence. The constable required surgery, and Darshan faced severe criticism for his fans' unruly behavior.

    On October 28, 2023, Darshan was again in the spotlight when an FIR was filed against him and two others at the RR Nagar police station. The complaint alleged that Darshan had allowed his dog to bite a woman near his residence.

    In January this year, Darshan and the crew of the movie 'Kaatera' were summoned by the police for allegedly partying beyond permissible hours at Jetlag bar and grill in Bengaluru.

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    In 2021, journalist and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh accused Darshan of assaulting a worker at an upscale hotel in Mysuru. The incident was reportedly hushed up with a payment of Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim.

