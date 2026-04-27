Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the power sector, stressing the need to use technology for strengthening it. He called for a continuous study on low-cost power generation and global innovations to reduce purchase costs.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday stressed the need for the utilisation of technology for strengthening the power sector. He said a study should be conducted continuously on low-cost power generation methods and innovations being adopted globally.

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According to a press release by the CMO, the Chief Minister reviewed the power sector at the Camp office on Monday. He discussed the summer power supply, the 2026-27 power procurement plan and the implementation of PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum schemes.

Summer Power Demand Rises

Officials informed the Chief Minister that daily electricity demand during summer is expected to be between 275 and 285 million units. They said 6,397 million units of electricity had been consumed so far this month, reflecting an increase of nearly 14 per cent compared to the same period last year. They attributed the rise in demand to summer conditions as well as increased industrial consumption, the release said.

Focus on Reducing Power Purchase Costs

Officials also briefed the Chief Minister on power procurement plans for the next six months. They stated that the average power purchase price had been reduced from Rs 5.20 per unit in April 2025 to Rs 4.90 per unit by March 2026.

The Chief Minister said power purchase costs must be reduced further and officials should explore all possible measures to achieve this. "By the end of this year, the power purchase cost should be brought down to Rs 4.60 per unit. Global innovations in the power sector should be studied and adapted where relevant," the Chief Minister added.

Emphasis on Technology, Research, and Education

The Chief Minister said technology should be used for delivering better services to citizens. "Greater emphasis must be placed on research and analysis in the energy sector. The AP Transco, AP Genco and related institutions should allocate CSR funds for research, and if necessary, the State Government will provide budgetary support. Steps should be initiated to establish an Energy University," he said.

Major Push for Clean and Renewable Energy

Chandrababu Naidu said priority must be given to clean and environment-friendly power generation, and by 2028-29, more than half of the state's electricity generation should come from renewable energy sources. He further noted that 52,396 solar rooftop connections have been provided so far under PM Surya Ghar and directed officials to accelerate implementation. He said the state should target 2 lakh PM Surya Ghar connections every month. Under PM Kusum, 2.94 lakh connections have been provided so far. He instructed officials to complete the first phase of the scheme by the end of December, the release said.

Promotion of Electric Vehicles

He also directed officials to establish EV charging stations across the state and launch extensive awareness campaigns to promote the adoption and purchase of electric vehicles.

Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, senior officials from AP Transco, AP Genco and DISCOMs participated. (ANI)